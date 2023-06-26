Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) provides gamers with an immersive battle royale experience. Among its broad map selection, two notable offerings have emerged as fan-favorites: Sanhok and Vikendi. They feature various settings, gameplay dynamics, and visual aesthetics, offering players new challenges and opportunities.

This article compares the strengths of Sanhok and Vikendi to determine which is the better map in BGMI. Whether players like the former's furious, fast-paced fighting or Vikendi's strategic, snowy engagements, this comparison will shed light on each offering's strengths and appeal.

Sanhok

Sanhok is a small map in BGMI, noted for its lush tropical scenery and fast-paced action. Its 4km × 4km dimensions promise heated interactions when players arrive on the island. Because of the tiny design, the battle area is quite dense, making it perfect for gamers who prefer close-quarters combat and aggressive playstyles in the game.

The diverse terrain is one of the unique features of the map. Players must adjust their techniques, moving from dense rainforests to vast fields. The level provides a variety of vantage positions, hidden passageways, and verticality, which adds dimension to the gameplay. Furthermore, the availability of various loot locations ensures that they constantly engage in intense conflicts with little chance for leisure.

Furthermore, Sanhok's tropical theme adds a new visual dimension to the game. An immersive setting is created by vibrant greenery and ancient ruins. The attention to detail in map design improves the overall gameplay experience and creates a visually appealing backdrop for intense firefights in the game.

However, Sanhok's small size limits long-range confrontations, encourages early encounters, and unequal loot distribution in certain areas in the game.

Vikendi

In contrast to Sanhok, Vikendi offers players a snowy, winter-themed battleground in BGMI. Its 6km x 6km size balances the intensity of Sanhok with the more tactical gameplay of larger maps like Erangel and Miramar. Vikendi promotes strategic and coordinated play, making it a good pick for individuals who like methodical and controlled gameplay.

The snow-covered environment is Vikendi's USP, which provides new gaming dynamics. Footprints in the snow and vehicle traction contribute to a challenging environment that necessitates careful movement and positioning on this map. Vikendi also features points of interest like the Cosmodrome and Dino Park, which give variety and chances for strategic decision-making in a match.

Its visual attractiveness is another notable feature in BGMI. The winter environment of the map, with its frozen lakes, picturesque towns, and cold landscapes, provides a stunning backdrop for fights.

However, Vikendi's vast fields lack cover, footstep visibility in the snow compromises stealth, and its early gameplay is sluggish in BGMI.

Conclusion

The choice between Sanhok and Vikendi as the greatest map in Battlegrounds Mobile India ultimately comes down to personal preference.

If players prefer the adrenaline thrill of close-quarters fighting then they should opt for Sanhok. Meanwhile, they should go for Vikendi if they wish to engage in the calculating tactics required on a large-scale frozen battlefield. Both maps provide interesting gaming chances to keep them occupied for hours.

