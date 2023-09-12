"There is a space": Sardarji on the possibility of BGMI star Shadow joining Gods Reign from GodLike Esports

On August 11, prominent BGMI caster and analyst Harshdeep "Sardarji" Singh hosted a reaction livestream on his YouTube channel, Sardarji YT. During the broadcast, he addressed multiple topics related to the title and the mobile esports scene in India. He also answered a fan's question about the possibility of Shadow leaving GodLike Esports to join Gods Reign.

Here's how Sardarji addressed the rumors (translated from Hindi):

"His ex-lineup is in Gods Reign right now and its IGL is Robin, but he was also a coach. So there is actually a space that Robin can get back to coaching and they can get a new IGL. There is a space."

Sardarji is followed by thousands. Hence, his recent words have already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and BGMI esports enthusiasts in the country.

Sardarji is doubtful of BGMI star Shadow joining Gods Reign

Timestamp: 1:18

The YouTuber mentioned there is a chance that Shadow can join his former teammates at Gods Reign as Robin can shift to becoming the team's coach. However, he asked fans not to keep hopes about the transfer as nothing has been confirmed yet. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"There's no pont in making assumptions. GodLike will inform on their own whether Shadow will stay or not. Till then let's not make assumptions."

In the past, it has been seen how rumors have come true, and player transfers actually happened. It remains to be seen if Shadow sticks to GodLike Esports and waits for the right time to make a comeback or rejoins his former teammates NinjaJOD, Aquanox, and Blaze at Gods Reign.

Everything that BGMI esports lovers need to know about Shadow's journey in GodLike Esports so far

Following the triumph in the Nodwin x LOCO All Stars Invitational LAN tournament, Shadow made the switch from Team SoloMid India to GodLike Esports. His transfer created a huge uproar in the Indian mobile gaming community as TSM India accused GodLike Esports of poaching the player. GodLike also threatened to take legal action against TSM India, who were making false accusations against them.

At GodLike Esports, Shadow made an instant impact as he led the organization to a runners-up spot in the BGMI Masters Series Season 1 LAN event last year. He also led them to a triumphant run in the iQOO Pro Series in July 2023, weeks after the game's successful return to the Indian gaming market.

However, the team has subsequently failed to live up to the expectations of millions of fans across the country. GodLike Esports failed to finish within the top 32 in BGIS The Grind: Finals. Hence, he has been left out of the squad, with Neyoo and Spower sharing the IGL duties between them.

Quite interestingly, GodLike Esports performed brilliantly (without Shadow) in Round 2 of BGIS 2023, topping their group with 133 points and moving on to the next round.