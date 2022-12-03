Thor Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

Games like BGMI (previously PUBG Mobile) and Garena Free Fire/FF MAX provided a platform for content creation and professional gaming to many. Individuals like Scout, Jonathan, Mortal, Alpha Clasher, Total Gaming, AS Gaming, and others took advantage of this opportunity and became well-known names within the gaming community.

Others have tried to emulate this success with Battlegrounds Mobile India content, but only some were able to succeed, with a handful garnering over a million subscribers on YouTube. Shubham, popularly known as Thor Gaming, is one such creator who boasts around 1.16 million subscribers on his YouTube channel that's focused on BGMI content.

Thor Gaming: BGMI character ID, IGN, YouTube income, in-game seasonal stats, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India IGN, character ID, clan, and more for Shubham, aka Thor Gaming (Image via Krafton)

Anyone who plays Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile knows that the game permanently assigns a specific set of numbers, known as character ID (or UID), to each player for identification. Players must also pick a unique IGN (in-game name), which can be customized.

Shubham, aka Thor Gaming, is associated with the McUxEsports clan (Image via Krafton)

One can use a UID or the current IGN to find another player's account in the game. Interested readers who want to access Thor Gaming's account can use his BGMI character ID "5184707591" and IGN "McUxThorXD" to do so. Shubham is the leader of the McUxEsports clan in Battlegrounds Mobile, which is why he uses the "McUx" prefix in his IGN.

Thor Gaming's F/D ratio, number of Chicken Dinners, tier, and more in the current season

In-game stats in the renewed Cycle 3 Season 7 for Shubham, aka Thor Gaming (Image via Krafton)

Since BGMI is currently blocked in India, Krafton has not released any updates in four months. Thus, the in-game ranked mode has been stuck at C3S7, Cycle 3 Season 7, since July 2022. Fortunately, the developers have provided a rank reset twice, with the most recent renewal happening in November 2022.

While most creators have moved on to other games, Thor Gaming has stuck with Battlegrounds Mobile India and actively produced content. In the current season, he has played a total of 127 games and won 14 of them. At the same time, he has featured in the 'Top 10' 80 times and scored 572 finishes with a 4.50 F/D ratio.

Tier details for Thor Gaming (Image via Krafton)

Shubham has received a 79.9 (S+) rating (TPP Squad) and is currently in the Ace tier. His Season Rank is 27958, with a Season Rating of 6393. Unfortunately, he hasn't played many matches in TPP Solo and TPP Duo modes, which is why his tier is relatively much lower.

Estimated YouTube income for Thor Gaming

With Thor Gaming boasting over 1.16 million subscribers, Shubham has focused on maintaining his consistency and has garnered 124.653 million channel views. Although the Battlegrounds Mobile India creator does have another channel called ThorIsLive, it isn't very active.

According to Social Blade's analysis, Thor Gaming's earnings in the past 30 days are expected to be between $677 and $10.8K.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes