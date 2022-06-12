Top 5 BGMI players with most kills in Day 3 of BMPS Grand Finals

BGMI has played a major role in the upliftment of esports in India. Millions of fans flock to the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to catch their favorite stars battle it out against the best players in the country.

The ongoing BMPS 2022 Season 1 is the biggest esports tournament in India so far, with a massive prize pool of 2 crore INR. Building on the success of the League Stages, the tournament has reached its final stage.

Day 3 of the Grand Finals lived up to everyone's expectations as several players were seen decimating their opponents. Silencing the critics, they outplayed others and made a name for themselves. Here are five of the best performers.

5 BGMI players who outshone others on Day 2 of the ongoing BGMI tournament - BMPS 2022 Season 1

5) Dreams

Dreams is the third player from Nigma Galaxy to feature on the list. This highlights how well the BGMI esports team performed on day 3 of the Grand Finals. If they perform similarly today, they can challenge Team Soul for the title as well.

Dreams was the only consistent performer for the team in all six matches. However, his brilliant performance in the second Miramar match will be etched in the memories of fans for a long time. The all-rounder ended the day with 12 finishes.

4) Apollo

Apollo is an integral member of Nigma Galaxy. However, his recent lack of form witnessed him getting sidelined from the main lineup.

Until the third match of day 3, Nigma Galaxy struggled to get into the top 10. However, Apollo's inclusion resulted in the team getting consecutive Chicken Dinners with 22, and 16 team kills, respectively. Apollo ended the day with 13 total finishes and helped his team reach third place in the points table.

3) MJ

MJ is amongst the best BGMI players in the country. He has time and again shown his mettle, emerging as the MVP in different matches in the ongoing BMPS 2022 Season 1.

However, his performance on day 3 of the Grand Finals shows his character as a player. With ten solo finishes in the second Erangel match and 16 total finishes on the day, MJ helped his team, Nigma Galaxy, climb as high as third place in the points table.

He is currently positioned in fourth place on the finish leaderboards, with 28 total finishes.

2) JokerOG

JokerOG is one of the most experienced professionals playing in the BGMI tournament. He is the IGL of Team INS, who also acted as the team's frontline assaulter.

Due to JokerOG's heroics on the maps of Miramar, Erangel, and Vikendi, Team INS finished day 3 of the Grand Finals in ninth place with 134 total points. The veteran ended up with 19 kills from the six matches played on the day. It remains to be seen how he performs on the last day of the Grand Finals.

1) Goblin

Goblin has been the talk of the town recently as he turned heads with his performances in the ongoing BMPS 2022 Season 1. After creating a record of reaching 100 kills in a single esports tournament in the least number of matches, he ended the League Stages with 120 kills.

Although he had a relatively bad day 1 of the Grand Finals, he accumulated 15 finishes on day 2 and finished as the day 2 MVP. He continued his incredible form on day 3, ending with 31 finishes.

With 13 solo finishes in the last Erangel match of day 3, he proved why he is referred to as "Godlin" by the casters. He is set to receive 1 lakh INR for his performance.

