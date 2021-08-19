Top 5 rarest BGMI gun skins like Glacier M416

BGMI offers a variety of guns ranging from close-range shotguns to long-range snipers. The game's objective requires gamers to pick up their preferred weapons and get along the journey to survive the shrinking zone and eliminate enemies to claim victory.

Victory is sweet when gamers have the opportunity to eliminate opponents with their preferred weapons that have some special skins attached to them.

Gun skins in BGMI are very common, and several gamers flaunt them in the game. However, certain gun skins, such as the Glacier M416, are rare, and only a handful of gamers have them.

5 rare BGMI gun skins that have awed players for a while

1) AWM Mauve Avenger

AWM Mauve Avenger skin in BGMI

AWM is one of the best guns in BGMI. The deadly sniper has the ability to knock out as well as eliminate enemies with just one single shot. While there have been several skins for AWM, the Mauve Avenger stands out due to its rarity and design.

The iconic AWM skin is available through a lucky spin. Gamers had a tough time trying their luck in getting hold of the Mauve Avenger skin. The lucky spin was a paid segment, and the rewards weren't guaranteed. Therefore, many refrained from investing in this skin. As a result, it remains one of the rarest BGMI gun skins.

2) AKM Desert Fossil

AKM Desert Fossil skin in BGMI

Another gun skin in BGMI that was available via a lucky spin was the AKM Desert Fossil variant. Gamers were required to invest in UCs to get hold of the spins. Even then, the rewards were random, and it did not guarantee the skin.

As a result, only a handful of gamers have the coveted AKM Desert Fossil variant. The gun skin remains one of the rarest and classiest releases in the game. The dragon skeleton on either side of the gun makes it stand out from the rest.

3) M416 Call of the Wild

M416 Call of the Wild skin in BGMI

Draped in exotic attachments that explicitly speak of the ancient roots of the wild west, the M416 Call of the Wild skin is one of the rarest in BGMI. The skin was an upgradeable one, and the features of the gun were enhanced with each upgrade.

The Call of the Wild skin in BGMI was also available through the lucky spin, requiring gamers to invest in UCs. The probability of landing the Call of the Wild M416 skin was pretty low, and therefore it remains a rare one in the game.

4) AWM Field Commander

AWM Field Commander skin in the game

The yellow-colored variant of AWM created quite a sensation among gamers when it first appeared in the game. The significant aspect of this skin was upgradeable and turned into a unique shade of yellow with black streaks.

Gamers refrained from investing in this skin since it was exclusively available from the lucky spins. The rarity of the gun adds another tinge of class to this coveted skin in BGMI.

5) AKM Acolyte of Justice

AKM Acolyte of Justice in the game

The Acolyte of Justice AKM skin is one of the most amazing cosmetics ever added to the game. The gold and pearl white color combination adds another layer of class to the skin.

The skin was available through a lucky spin that required gamers to invest in a fair amount of UCs. As a result, the skin is owned by a limited number of gamers and is one of the rarest in the game.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen