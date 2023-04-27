Top 5 reasons why PUBG New State is a great alternative for BGMI in 2023

PUBG New State is considered one of the best alternatives to BGMI, and both are battle royale games with similar mechanics in terms of gameplay. While the latter is quite popular and well-known to millions of users, PUBG New State has yet to gain the same popularity and love from the esports community. Two reasons for this are that it is still relatively new and while the game is mostly the same, fans prefer BGMI for nostalgic reasons.

In this listicle, let's take a look at the top five reasons to pick PUBG New State as an alternative to BGMI in 2023. The former will give players a unique gameplay experience that they have never experienced earlier.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top reasons to choose PUBG New State over BGMI

1) Advanced graphics

One of the major differences between PUBG New State and BGMI is the graphics quality. The former has realistic graphics that are more enhanced when compared to BGMI. The former game includes natural sunlight and shadow effects that can be seen in the highest quality on a high-end device. This gives visuals that are similar to PUBG on PC.

Players will be able to see every detail of all the gameplay elements in clear quality. Interestingly, the game has enhanced graphics that can run at 60fps and players can experience smooth gameplay at such high frame rates with any frame drops.

2) Future-based concept

Drone and Electric Vehicles (Image via Wallpapersafari)

The most interesting concept of this game is that it is set in 2051 and includes timeline-appropriate electric vehicles, drones, and weapons that are not available in BGMI. It has modern buildings that are present on its new map. These offerings are not available in any other battle royale game.

The title features a brand-new electric vehicle called Vulture. Not only this, new weapons have been added to the game including MK47 Mutant on auto-fire mode. All these new futuristic features give users a unique experience that they may not have experienced earlier. Thus, players need to adapt themselves to these advanced game elements to overtake their opponents in this game.

3) Customization of weapons and characters

PUBG New State has a high level of customization for several weapons and characters. It offers regular updates and events, and an increased number of new characters and skins that are different from other Krafton games such as PUBG and BGMI. Players can customize their characters with different outfits and hairstyles that make them look impressive.

PUBG New State offers weapon customization, a new technique by which players can customize their guns to the next level with a single custom kit. It also includes fixed customization, which is only available for selected firearms. They can pick a custom kit from the map to use and personalize their guns.

4) Enhanced gameplay experience

PUBG New State offers players a more distinct gameplay experience than BGMI in 2023. It offers smooth and high-graphical gameplay and is available on both Android and iOS device users.

The game also has a new map called Troi, which is not present in PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India. Additionally, the controls and settings make the gameplay experience more enhanced when playing the game.

5) Finely optimized for all devices

The most crucial factor in deciding someone's gameplay is the smoothness and frame rate. Additionally, bugs and glitches can also affect the user experience.

As seen while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, it has a lot of bugs and glitches and requires high-end devices to enjoy smooth gameplay without any frame rate drops. However, PUBG New State is better optimized for both Android and iOS mobile devices, and offers high-definition smooth gameplay on both of them with fewer bugs and glitches.

The distinct features discussed above in this listicle entice players to try their hands at the game to get a new experience. All these new features give PUBG New State an edge over BGMI. Therefore, it is a great choice for those who want an alternative battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes