"We will not ruin anyone's game": BGMI team Blind on team-up controversy in Villagers tournament

The Villager Esports Pro Invitational 2023 (Season 2) is a thrilling ongoing competition in BGMI showcasing prominent esports teams' talents. The tournament was recently been embroiled in a controversy concerning the BGMI team of Blind Esports. The team's behavior in match 30 triggered a discussion about fair play and competitive misconduct. Villager Esports responded quickly, providing a notice clarifying the ramifications of the Blind team's actions.

Blind Manya, a BGMI player of Blind Esports, responded to the incident by clarifying their objectives on Instagram stories.

Manya wrote in his Instagram story (translated from Hindi):

"Those who are crying, that was our plan that we would go to every drop (rival team drop location) and we will not ruin anyone's game by finishing them."

In these words, Manya asserts that their strategy was for each member of the Blind Esports to visit different drop locations of rival teams, including Godlike and Gladiator Esports, to only knock them and not eliminate them. They claimed they intended to have fun without adversely impacting the gameplay experience of others.

Villager Esports and BGMI players of Blind Esports on the team-up controversy

Villager Esports' notice

The tournament's organizing body, Villager Esports, responded quickly with an official notice on the new Threads platform after this incident. This is what they wrote:

"Blind Esports has violated fair play standards by engaging in competitive misconduct. As a consequence, they have received a zero-point penalty for Match No. 30 of the League Stage. This serves as a final warning, and any further misconduct may result in disqualification. Villager Esports prioritizes fairness and upholds the integrity of competitive gaming."

The viewpoint of the Blind Esports BGMI team

Spower, Another BGMI player of Blind Esports, uploaded their point of view (POV) of the match on Instagram to tell their side of the story. This video was created to provide proof to support their allegation that they were simply having fun throughout the contentious contest. Blind Esports hoped that giving their point of view might provide a fresh perspective and potentially clear up any misunderstandings about their intentions and behavior throughout the match.

When considering such conflicts, evaluating all perspectives and evidence is critical. Blind Esports' decision to post their point-of-view video demonstrates their desire to tell their side of the story, adding insight to the occurrence. It will be intriguing to see how the situation develops throughout the competition and whether Blind Esports can stay at the top of the leaderboard of this tournament despite the penalty.

In the broader context of esports, fair play, and integrity are critical to the industry's growth and viability. Tournament organizers like Villager Esports ensure that participants can compete in a fair and equitable atmosphere by keeping a level playing field and upholding ethical standards. This method promotes sportsmanship, allowing ability, strategy, and camaraderie to take center stage in the realm of esports.

