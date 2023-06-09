Who is Clutchgod? His BGMI ID, stats, and more explored

Vivek "Clutchgod" Aabhas Horo is one of the most renowned PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports players in India. His successful stints at Team SouL, Entity Gaming, and Team SoloMid helped him rise through the ranks. After he joined GodLike Esports, he helped the organization secure multiple titles, which in turn, posited him among the best IGLs to lead an esports side.

Apart from being a great player, Clutchgod is also a popular YouTuber who streams Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scrims and classic matches on his channel. Following the title's comeback, he has returned to livestreaming on a regular basis.

After PMGC 2022, Clutchgod had some lackluster performances and was replaced by ShadowOG as the IGL of GodLike Esports. However, he proved himself by playing multiple scrims and the BGMI Showdown LAN event with Team INS and is now back in the GodLike Esports lineup.

Clutchgod's Classic mode stats in BGMI are remarkable

Clutchgod's BGMI ID and IGN

Clutchgod's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID contains the unique code 581112228, using which fans can head over to his profile. They can also use his in-game moniker, GodLxClutchgoD (GodL stands for GodLike Esports) to see his ID/stats.

Clutchgod's Player Level is 78 and his Evoground Level is 51. The stats indicate that he focuses more on classic mode matches, which have improved his game sense and posited him among the best BGMI players.

Clutchgod is a member of the TeamGODLIKE clan in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The in-game clan has many other esports players and content creators of GodLike Esports. Those trying to connect with Clutchgod can send him popularity gifts and friend requests.

Seasonal stats and rank

Following the BGMI unban, Clutchgod played many Classic mode matches before the introduction of Cycle 4 Season 11. He had successfully reached the Diamond II tier (with 3520 points), missing out on the Ace tier by just a few points.

Clutchgod brilliantly performed in Cycle 4 Season 10 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the previous season, Clutchgod played 49 TPP Squad Classic mode matches. However, the star IGL only won 5 chicken dinners, with a win rate of 10.2%. His squad reached the top 10 in 21 matches (a rate of 10.2%).

Clutchgod's assaulting prowess is reflected in the damage stats - a total damage of 50552.3 and an average of 1240.3. He also maintained a great F/D ratio of 5.80, garnering 284 enemies. A headshot percentage of 14.3, with a total of 52 headshots indicates that he has mastered the art of sprays.

Clutchgod led Team Jonathan to a second-place finish in the recently concluded BGMI Rising Launch Party. They missed out on clinching the title due to a penalty that resulted in a deduction of points. However, Team Jonathan's great consistency showed that Clutchgod still possesses some of the best leadership skills in the professional circuit.

