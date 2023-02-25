“A pound of muscle will burn about six calories per day” - Arnold Schwarzenegger busts myths while discussing burning fat 

The 75-year-old legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger may be past his prime, but his love for fitness is not yet over. No one is better qualified than Arnie to speak on muscle growth.

In a recent edition of Arnie's newsletter, The Daily Pump, he spoke about the advantages that muscle growth gives in terms of health, fitness, lifespan, and others.

"In reality, on average, a pound of muscle will burn about six calories per day (potentially up to 10 calories). What’s crazy is that the real metabolic value was first established in 1998 and then determined again in 2010. For comparison, a pound of fat burns about two calories per day."

Arnold made his health a priority in retirement at the age of 75. Arnold stressed the value of creating a regular training schedule the last time he gave advice to his supporters.

According to him, maintaining momentum once a workout regimen has been established is crucial. Schwarzenegger explained why gaining muscle is linked to a healthy weight and a longer life in his most recent fitness advice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also added that 'lower calorie burn is a good reminder of a healthy life.' He wrote:

"The lower calorie burn is just a good reminder that even if you’re adding muscle, the metabolic change isn’t enough to rationalize overeating too much, which is something that commonly happens that causes people to feel stuck despite their hard work."

Arnold Schwarzenegger contrasted the calorie requirements of a pound of muscle with a pound of fat in a recent newsletter.

According to Arnie, carrying more muscle than fat is linked to a healthy body weight, improved blood sugar control, a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease, and many other advantages.

"This might cause you to question the value of building muscle, but that would be a mistake. In addition to the metabolic advantage, having more muscle is connected to expanding lifespan (see the next item), maintaining a healthy weight (especially after losing fat), processing food (including sugar) more efficiently, improving blood sugar, protecting against cardiovascular disease, reducing inflammation, improving brain health, and strengthening bone health. Plus, muscle-building workouts can elevate your calorie burn up to 48 hours after you stop your workout."

Arnold Schwarzenegger used a systematic strategy to gain muscle, and he recently revealed to fans his checklist for a balanced diet and good habits. He stressed the need to eat more than 400 grams of fruit and vegetables every day, reduce saturated fat, and get at least 25 grams of fiber every day.

Arnold still places a strong emphasis on muscle-building despite the fact that his fitness goals have altered as he's gotten older. In 2023, Arnold wants to promote better lifestyles, whether it is through a balanced diet or appropriate exercise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's immense love for bodybuilding

From modest beginnings, Arnold gradually rose to become a bodybuilding icon. He was able to win a total of seven Mr. Olympia championships in the 1970s and 1980s. He was propelled into creating his reputation by Lou Ferrigno, Franco Columbo, and Frank Zane.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has long since left the stage, but his passion for the game remains unwavering. He and the late Jim Lorimer co-founded the Arnold Sports Festival in 1989.

Since the start of the flagship show, his position within the bodybuilding community has only expanded. After Mr. Olympia, it is regarded as the second-most prestigious competition in the bodybuilding calendar.

Poll : 0 votes