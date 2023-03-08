"A true humanitarian" - Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's message on 'path of hate'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not just a great bodybuilder but also a role model for many. His humanitarian work has often been applauded by his fans as well as others.

Schwarzenegger recently shared an Instagram post urging his fans to watch a video that he uploaded on YouTube. Fans were overwhelmed by the message that Arnie sent and one of them commented:

"A True Humanitarian.. A Much Needed Message"

Screengrab via Instagram/@schwarzenegger

The Terminator star has always been a motivational speaker. His message on life and fitness has often been appreciated by fans. On his Instagram handle, the former Governor of California shared a post in which he urged his fans to listen to his message.

His message was about the hateful path people chose. He even gave an example of his father, who was a Nazi soldier, and added that those who enjoy spreading hate die miserably.

In the caption, he wrote:

"Listen to my message to anyone who has chosen the path of hate at the link in my bio."

Fans appreciated Arnold Schwarzenegger's efforts and made appreciative comments. Here is a collection of them.

"Glad to see you going on a fitness crusade. Young men and women today need a positive fitness figure in their life."

"Who do you work for Arnold"

"Thank you for speaking up and speaking out to da many people that need this amazing powerful message!"

"A very heavy listen but one that just might get to the people who need to hear it. It’s appalling how many folks are on the wrong path and not just in America! Hate is a worldwide scourge, a cancer that is killing humanity."

Screengrab of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section where fans rally in support of the Austrian Oak

While there were tons of applause for the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, there were still a few who criticized him for his earlier remarks as governor. Take a look at the comments made by his critics:

"I don’t know. Calling 'anti maskers' schmucks and telling Americans 'screw your freedom' seems pretty hateful to me."

"We have to fight against a terroriststate"

"Very hypocritical don’t you think. Didn’t you not long ago tell people to screw our freedoms"

However, there were great comments from fans who defended the celebrated bodybuilder and former Governor of California.

"You are always a legend for us at all times, Mr. Arnold, and at this age, what weight do you take as much as possible?"

Screengrab of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section

The next set of comments saw a mixed reaction from fans. Some appreciated Arnold Schwarzenegger and while some criticized him:

"And when there was a war in Ukraine in 2014, did you know about it? our dear cyborg killer?"

"Man of perfection"

"Thank you Arnold! I hope in future you visit Ukraine And see on your own eyes what a strength people are live here…"

"you best"

"and these heroes are schizophrenics who are engaged in propaganda of all this fake....."

Screengrab of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section/@schwarzenegger

Fans were out in support of their favorite bodybuilding star. One fan said that it had been 50 years since he had been in love with Arnold Schwarzenegger:

"This is my Silver Anniversary with Arnold. I have LOVED him for 50 years!!!!! love u Arny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Screengrab of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram comment section/@schwarzenegger

Here is a collection of some other comments.

"The path of hate you told us to f our freedom just a few months ago buddy! Some will never forgot that…."

"THANK YOU !!!"

"There is no war in my mind we all friends"

Poll : 0 votes