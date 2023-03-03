Arnold Classic 2023 Prize Money: How much will each ranked bodybuilder get

The Arnold Classic 2023 is set to begin on March 3 in Columbus, Ohio. There will be two phases to the competition. The first will be pre-judging on March 3 and the second will be finals on March 4.

Seven-time Mr. Olympia and co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival (ASF), Arnold Schwarzenegger, declared that the 2023 Arnold Classic USA champion will earn $300,000. It is a 50 percent increase over Brandon Curry's $200,000 prize from 2022.

The prize money has grown dramatically for the second consecutive year. The 2021 winner, Nick Walker, won $130,000. That was the standard prize amount from several years prior. The awards were revealed on Arnold Sports' Instagram page and in a press release.

How much will the competitors earn after winning Arnold Classic 2023?

Although there is not much information on how much money will be distributed to the runner-up and third-place finishes, Arnold Sports have shared the top prizes for each category.

Here is the full list of how much a winner in each category would receive in the Arnold Classic 2023:

Men's Open Category - $300,000

Classic Physique - $60,000

Fitness International - $25,000

Men’s Physique - $10,000

Bikini International - $10,000

Wellness International - $7,000

Men’s Pro Wheelchair - $4,000

How to watch Arnold Classic 2023

The AC, the second-most prominent bodybuilding competition in the world, is the most anticipated event of the Arnold Sports festival.

The Arnold Classic will go on for three days, from March 2 to 4. On a pay-per-view basis, fans may access fanmio.com to watch the Classic.

The Arnold Classic PPV ticket, and the Arnold Classic PPV ticket + Arnold Official Tee, are the two bundles that are up for grabs. The price of the former is $49.99, while the price of the latter is $79.99.

A number of competitions during the event will be streamed for spectators via PPV, including:

Arnold Classic Prejudging and Finals

Arnold Classic Physique

Arnold Men’s Physique

Fitness International

Bikini International

Wellness International

Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals

Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding

Fitness

Figure

Bikini

Physique & Wellness Championships

Who is going to participate in the Arnold Classic 2023?

Initially, just six competitors were in the Arnold Classic 2023 because Charles Griffen and Blessing Awodibu withdrew shortly after the lineup was made public.

Nevertheless, Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement that the winner would get $300,000 instead of $200,000 in prize money inspired a lot of well-known bodybuilders to enter the Open category.

Men's Open category

William Bonac

Shaun Clarida

Samson Dauda

Kamal Elgargni

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea

Patrick Moore

Justin Rodriguez

Nick Walker

Akim Williams

Classic Physique

Jason Brown

Alex Cambronero

Neil Currey

Urs Kalecinski

Kyrylo Khudaiev

Mehdi Larijani

Courage Opara

Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Mike Sommerfeld

Darwin Uribe

Men’s Physique

Erin Banks (2022 winner)

Ali Bilal

Vitor Chavez

Carlos DeOliveira

Juan Manuel Gomez

Emmanuel Hunter

Diogo Montenegro

Jahvair Mullings

Edvan Ferriera Palmeria

Antoine Weatherspoon

Men’s Pro Wheelchair

Gabriele Andriulli (2022 winner)

Anand Arnold

Woody Belfort

James Berger

Bradley Betts

Tim Caldwell

Tory Jones

Harold Kelley

Antoni Khadraoui

Bryan Williams

Fitness International

Ariel Khadr (2022 winner)

Jaclyn Baker

Tiffany Chandler

Oksana Grishina

Allison Kramer

Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Minna Pajulahti

Terra Plum

Kristin Pope

Tamara Vahn

Wellness International

Isabelle Nunes (2022 winner)

Marissa Andrews

Sunny Andrews

Yarishna Ayala

Angela Borges

Julia Chitarra

Rayane Fogel

Kassandra Gillis

Andrea Hrenko

Giselle Machado

Bikini International

Lauralie Chapados (2022 winner)

Romina Basualdo

Maureen Blanquisco

Jennifer Dorie

Ivanna Escandar

Eli Fernandez

Phoebe Hagan

Ashley Kaltwasser

Ukanchi Onyejiaka

India Paulino

