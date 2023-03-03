Arnold Classic 2023 Prize Money: How much will each ranked bodybuilder get

The Arnold Classic 2023 is set to begin on March 3 in Columbus, Ohio. There will be two phases to the competition. The first will be pre-judging on March 3 and the second will be finals on March 4.
Seven-time Mr. Olympia and co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival (ASF), Arnold Schwarzenegger, declared that the 2023 Arnold Classic USA champion will earn $300,000. It is a 50 percent increase over Brandon Curry's $200,000 prize from 2022.
The prize money has grown dramatically for the second consecutive year. The 2021 winner, Nick Walker, won $130,000. That was the standard prize amount from several years prior. The awards were revealed on Arnold Sports' Instagram page and in a press release.
How much will the competitors earn after winning Arnold Classic 2023?
Although there is not much information on how much money will be distributed to the runner-up and third-place finishes, Arnold Sports have shared the top prizes for each category.
Here is the full list of how much a winner in each category would receive in the Arnold Classic 2023:
- Men's Open Category - $300,000
- Classic Physique - $60,000
- Fitness International - $25,000
- Men’s Physique - $10,000
- Bikini International - $10,000
- Wellness International - $7,000
- Men’s Pro Wheelchair - $4,000
How to watch Arnold Classic 2023
The AC, the second-most prominent bodybuilding competition in the world, is the most anticipated event of the Arnold Sports festival.
The Arnold Classic will go on for three days, from March 2 to 4. On a pay-per-view basis, fans may access fanmio.com to watch the Classic.
The Arnold Classic PPV ticket, and the Arnold Classic PPV ticket + Arnold Official Tee, are the two bundles that are up for grabs. The price of the former is $49.99, while the price of the latter is $79.99.
A number of competitions during the event will be streamed for spectators via PPV, including:
- Arnold Classic Prejudging and Finals
- Arnold Classic Physique
- Arnold Men’s Physique
- Fitness International
- Bikini International
- Wellness International
- Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals
- Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding
- Fitness
- Figure
- Bikini
- Physique & Wellness Championships
Who is going to participate in the Arnold Classic 2023?
Initially, just six competitors were in the Arnold Classic 2023 because Charles Griffen and Blessing Awodibu withdrew shortly after the lineup was made public.
Nevertheless, Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement that the winner would get $300,000 instead of $200,000 in prize money inspired a lot of well-known bodybuilders to enter the Open category.
Men's Open category
- William Bonac
- Shaun Clarida
- Samson Dauda
- Kamal Elgargni
- Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea
- Patrick Moore
- Justin Rodriguez
- Nick Walker
- Akim Williams
Classic Physique
- Jason Brown
- Alex Cambronero
- Neil Currey
- Urs Kalecinski
- Kyrylo Khudaiev
- Mehdi Larijani
- Courage Opara
- Ramon Rocha Queiroz
- Mike Sommerfeld
- Darwin Uribe
Men’s Physique
- Erin Banks (2022 winner)
- Ali Bilal
- Vitor Chavez
- Carlos DeOliveira
- Juan Manuel Gomez
- Emmanuel Hunter
- Diogo Montenegro
- Jahvair Mullings
- Edvan Ferriera Palmeria
- Antoine Weatherspoon
Men’s Pro Wheelchair
- Gabriele Andriulli (2022 winner)
- Anand Arnold
- Woody Belfort
- James Berger
- Bradley Betts
- Tim Caldwell
- Tory Jones
- Harold Kelley
- Antoni Khadraoui
- Bryan Williams
Fitness International
- Ariel Khadr (2022 winner)
- Jaclyn Baker
- Tiffany Chandler
- Oksana Grishina
- Allison Kramer
- Michelle Fredua-Mensah
- Minna Pajulahti
- Terra Plum
- Kristin Pope
- Tamara Vahn
Wellness International
- Isabelle Nunes (2022 winner)
- Marissa Andrews
- Sunny Andrews
- Yarishna Ayala
- Angela Borges
- Julia Chitarra
- Rayane Fogel
- Kassandra Gillis
- Andrea Hrenko
- Giselle Machado
Bikini International
- Lauralie Chapados (2022 winner)
- Romina Basualdo
- Maureen Blanquisco
- Jennifer Dorie
- Ivanna Escandar
- Eli Fernandez
- Phoebe Hagan
- Ashley Kaltwasser
- Ukanchi Onyejiaka
- India Paulino