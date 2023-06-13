Six teams booked their tickets via the Super Regionals to the much awaited College World Series in Omaha at the Charles Schwab Field. The Super Regionals this past weekend certainly lived up to the hype as the top baseball programs in the country duked it out for a chance at the College World Series.

There are still two ties yet to be decided with both Game 3s slated for Monday evening. Stanford versus Texas is tied at 1-1 and the other tied matchup is Tennessee versus Southern Mississippi.

Omaha bound

The six teams that have already punched their tickets to Omaha include; Virginia, LSU, Oral Roberts, TCU, Florida and the top ranked seed, Wake Forest. It was a mixed bag in terms of wins with some teams needing game three to confirm their places in Omaha.

Florida and TCU did it the easy way, doing the double over South Carolina and Indiana State, respectively, to claim their places on Saturday. Virginia narrowly lost game one to the Duke Blue Devils before obliterating them in the second and third games, 14-4 and 12-2.

After a close game one win (5-4) against Alabama, top seed Wake Forest showed their quality by outclassing their opponents 22-5 to sail through.

There were upsets galore, of course, during the regionals with top teams like Vanderbilt, Clemson and Miami all given the boot unexpectedly.

Texas and Stanford exchanged close wins to set up a thrilling decider on Monday evening.

The college Cinderella story

While the schools that have already made it into the College World Series from the Super Regional ties have a history of achievement in the sport, one team stands out.

Oral Roberts has captured the imagination of the nation after emerging from the lowly Summit League, they went on to win the Stillwater Regionals. This background shows that their run has not been a fluke and that they are deserving of their glory.

After being written off, they only went on to stun Oregon and book a spot among the elite in Omaha. They lost the first game narrowly, fallling to a 9-8 defeat before responding with a close 8-7 win and finally closing out the series with an 11-6 win to advance.

Oral Roberts won't be cowed going to the College World Series though seeing as top seed Wake Forest is also visiting for the first time since 1955.

