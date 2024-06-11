Did Tennessee advance to College World Series? Taking a look at Volunteers' 2024 season 

The Tennessee Volunteers have dominated the 2024 college baseball season, claiming every title available this year.

They've captured the SEC Eastern Division, regular season and tournament championships, and ruled the Knoxville Regional and super regionals to gain their second consecutive College World Series appearance.

Here's a closer look at how Tennessee made the CWS and the highlights of their journey to the top.

How Tennessee made the 2024 CWS

#1. Tennessee goes 18-1 to start the season

Hoping to secure another CWS ticket, the Tony Vitello-coached Tennessee Volunteers went to business right away, going 18-1 in their first 19 games. This included a 17-game winning streak where they swept Albany, Bowling Green and Illinois in their three-game series.

Trending

The streak was halted by Alabama, losing two straight games. After that skid, Tennessee won six of their next eight games, including 2-1 series wins over Ole Miss and Georgia. They ended the February-March stretch with a 24-5 record, which saw them take the fifth spot in the coaches' poll.

#2. Tennessee climbs to No. 1 just 2 weeks before postseason

Billy Amick is one of the key players in Tennessee's push to the CWS.

The Volunteers won six of their first seven games in April, including two of three against Auburn and a three-game sweep of LSU. Their 31-6 mark moved them to No. 2 in the rankings, ahead of their big SEC clash with Kentucky.

The Volunteers-Wildcats SEC regular season showdown had the makings of a College World Series clash, and it didn't disappoint. Kentucky won the first game, 5-3, while Tennessee bounced back winning 9-4. The third game was a classic, with Tennessee taking the series, 13-11.

They continued their form after sweeping Missouri in a three-game series and winning a one-off game over Western Carolina to go 37-7. However, Tennessee slipped to No. 3 in the coaches poll.

May saw the Volunteers winning nine of 11 games, which included series wins over Florida and Vanderbilt. Those victories surged them to the top of the coaches poll with a week remaining in the regular season. Tenessee concluded the regular season with a three-game sweep of South Carolina.

#3. Tennessee resumes postseason push to CWS

Tennessee kept their pedal to the metal in the postseason, dominating the SEC Tournament and the Knoxville Regional. After losing to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament opener, the Volunteers blasted Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in the semifinals to arrange a final clash with defending national champions, LSU.

Tennessee completed the SEC division-regular season-tournament sweep, outclassing LSU, 4-3, in front of 15,686 fans.

Expand Tweet

The 50-11 mark placed them as the No. 1 seed throughout the tournament, giving them the right to host the Knoxville Regional and Super Regionals. The Volunteers resumed their push to the regional, sweeping Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Mississippi en route to a super regional clash with Evansville.

Tennessee then edged Evansville, 2-1, in the best-of-three super regional to capture their second consecutive CWS berth.

The NCAA website has released its College World Series bracket, pending the result of the Georgia-NC State super regional encounter. Tennessee is placed in Bracket 1 alongside ACC squads North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State.

Expand Tweet

The Volunteers will meet the Florida State Seminoles on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET right after the North Carolina-Virginia clash at 2:00 p.m. ET. Bracket 2 pits Kentucky and the winner of the Georgia-NC State duel in the opener on Saturday as Texas A&M and Florida clash in the second game.

The College World Series will be held at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-23 (June 24 if necessary).

Will Tennessee continue its winning ways in the CWS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback