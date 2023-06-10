Everyone wants a piece of Dylan Crews, and he will again be the top draw when LSU hosts the Kentucky Wildcats in Baton Rouge on Saturday. He'll want to put on a show against a fellow Southeastern Conference foe to get to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kentucky faces the double threat of LSU's pair of top-ranked MLB draft prospects, Crews, an outfielder, and Paul Skenes, a pitcher, in Alex Box Stadium combined with a hostile atmosphere from the passionate Tigers fans.

Kentucky, the No. 12 national seed, is making its second super regional appearance and is in its eight NCAA Tournament appearance.

LSU, the No. 5 national seed, has won six national championships, the second-most of any program, and made 18 College World Series appearances. LSU has reached the super regionals, a format which began in 1999, 16 times. This is the 12th time Alex Box Stadium, new or old, has hosted a super regional.

But the Tigers last won a national title in 2009 and last made the CWS in 2017, when they lost to Florida in the championship series.

Upset on the cards?

Kentucky (40-19) is seen as a massive underdog versus the might of Dylan Crews and company. But the Wildcats are no pushovers having made it to the super regionals. Kentucky got to this stage courtesy of its convincing win against Indiana in the Lexington regional.

Although LSU (46-15) is a regular on this stage, Kentucky has only reached this stage of the postseason once before, in 2017. A win here would see them join illustrious company among the eight making the College World Series in Omaha.

It certainly won't be easy for Kentucky, which lost a series to LSU in Baton Rouge earlier in the year 2-1.

Kentucky coach Nick Mingione isn't taking the potentially raucous atmosphere at the Alex Box stadium for granted:

"I told them, I don’t know how to prepare you to have 13,000 people go against you. But we’ve been there."

Home-field advantage has to count for something, because LSU easily defeated Oregon State twice and Tulane last weekend in the regional round. LSU has routinely led the nation in attendance for decades. Alex Box Stadium routinely averages 13,000 in paid attendance, that's more than double what would be a fantastic crowd at most stadiums across the country.

What time does the game start? On which channel/livestream?

The first game in this best of three series will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with the second game on Sunday. The start time aof the second game has yet to be announced. The super regionals are a best-of-three format, making it fascinating with the potential to get to an explosive game three on Monday.

The games will be shown on ESPN on Saturday and Sunday. The livestreams will be on watchESPN, ESPN+ and FuboTV.

