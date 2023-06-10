The college baseball games in the super regional round have high-powered matchups with diehard fans salivating over the slow burner that is expected between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and Oregon Ducks on Friday.

The NCAA Division I baseball super regionals are always exciting, but seeing teams like Oral Roberts and Oregon win regionals despite not being among the top 16 national seeds makes a matchup like this even more thrilling. Both teams have reached the College World Series just once, ORU in 1978 and Oregon in 1954.

When regional play began, few gave Oral Roberts (49-11) a prayer of doing something special as the fourth seed in the Stillwater, Oklahoma, regional. But the Golden Eagles have won 28 of their 29 games, including their last 21 games. Talk about being Golden.

The Ducks (40-20), on the other hand, have also not been slouches, winning nine straight games after losing eight of nine games.

You can see why fans are salivating over this potentially explosive matchup. Both teams are hot and they could serve up a Friday thriller. Everyone wants to make the CWS, and you can expect a dogfight all weekend long.

What time do Oregon and Oral Roberts play?

The first game begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on a roller-coaster day of super regional action with a stacked schedule starting with Duke and Virginia earlier in the day.

The second game begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Should a third game be necessary, it will be played on Sunday.

The history of Oregon and Oral Roberts

While some have labeled this a low-grade super regional pitting teams that haven't been at this stage often, it's precisely this quality that has made this matchup so thrilling. No one loves an underdog story more than the diehard fans who have seen some absolute stunners in games where the players know they could be part of something special.

The teams have met only once before, in 1979. And this is the second super regional appearance for each. (The format began in 1999.)

The Oregon Ducks have been overshadowed by their rivals, the Oregon State Beavers, who have won all three of their national titles since 2006 and boast seven CWS appearances. Oregon was the No. 5 national seed in 2012, but was upset by unseeded Kent State in a three-game series in Eugene, Oregon. Kent State won 3-2 in the final game after Oregon won the second game 3-2.

In 2006, the Golden Eagles were eliminated by rampaging Clemson. The Tigers were the No. 1 national seed and swept both games.

One of these teams will make history in the super regional, the good kind.

Which channels and live streams are showing Friday night's game between Oregon and Oral Roberts?

The game will be live on ESPN right after the South Carolina and Florida game. The livestream will be live on Fubo as well.

Poll : 0 votes