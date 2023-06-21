The TCU Horned Frogs have a tough hill to climb to get the monkey off their back and make college baseball history. The Horned Frogs face the Florida Gators on Wednesday, June 21, to determine who will advance to the College World Series finals. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST.

The good news for Horned Frog Nation is they are one of four teams remaining in the tournament. The bad news is the Frogs have their backs against the wall and will have to beat the Gators, not once, but twice to advance to the CWS finals.

TCU can make history if they pull off two victories over the Gators. The Horned Frogs have made it to the College World Series six times but have yet to leave with a national title. Will the sixth time be the charm for the Horned Frogs? Let's find out.

TCU Baseball Roster 2023

The Frogs showed grit in advancing to the final four of the College World Series

INF Cole Fontenelle ignites the TCU offense leading the team with a .355 batting average. Fontenelle kicks off a five-batter stretch of over .300 average hitters. If the Horned Frogs stand a chance against the Gators, the top of the Horned Frogs' lineup has to come through.

Brayden Taylor is the last in the line of .300 hitters, batting in the 5th spot. Taylor leads the team in HR with 23 and RBIs with 69--power shots clearing the bases from Taylor could be the difference in the Frogs heading home or the College World Series finals.

Here's the full roster for the Horned Frogs in 2023:

#0 Tre Richardson - INF

#1 Elijah Nunez - OF

#3 Caedmon Parker - RHP

#4 Kurtis Byrne - C

#5 Anthony Silva - INF

#6 Luke Boyers - OF

#7 Gabe Miranda - 1B

#9 Brody Green - INF

#10 Jake Duer - OF

#11 Austin Davis - OF

#12 David Bishop - INF

#13 Mason Speaker - RHP

#14 Karson Bowen - C

#15 Sam Stoutenborough - RHP

#16 Luke Savage - RHP

#17 Kole Klecker - RHP

#18 Storm Hierholzer - RHP

#19 Calvin Marley - RHP

#20 Cam Brown - RHP

#21 Garrett Wright - RHP

#22 Logan Maxwell - OF

#23 Fisher Ingersoll - INF

#25 Jax Traeger - RHP

#27 Hunter Hodges - RHP

#28 Cohen Feser - RHP

#30 Louis Rodriguez - RHP

#31 Justin Hackett - RHP

#32 Cole Fontenelle - INF

#33 Murphy Brooks - RHP

#34 Braedon Sloan - LHP

#35 Owen Blackledge - INF

#36 Chase Hoover - LHP

#44 River Ridings - LHP

#46 Ben Abeldt - LHP

#48 Ryan Vanderhei - RHP

#55 Brayden Taylor - INF

TCU Baseball Coaching Staff

Is 2023 the year for the Horned Frogs?

The Horned Frogs coaching staff includes:

Kirk Saarloos - Head Coach

TJ Bruce - Assistant Head Coach

John DiLaura - Assistant Coach

Kyle Winkler - Volunteer Assistant

TCU Baseball Support Staff

Will the Horned Frogs advance to the finals of the College World Series?

Here are the names that feature in the Horned Frogs' support staff:

Meredith Montgomery - Assistant AD for Baseball Admin

Cooper Sholder - Director of Baseball Operations

Danny Wheat - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Zach Dechant - Assistant AD for Sports Performance

Kevin Knight - Director of Player Personnel

Brad Andrews - Assistant Director/Athletics Equipment

