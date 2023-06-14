What time does Wake Forest baseball play Stanford? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

Wake Forest, the No. 1 national seed, easily sailed through its super regional with the Alabama Crimson Tide on its way to the College World Series.

Wake Forest will be a heavy favorite in the CWS. The Demon Deacons started slowly against Alabama, winning 5-4 in the first game before blowing out the Crimson Tide 22-5 on Sunday.

Wake Forest's background

Wake Forest will open its College World Series campaign against Stanford, which confirmed its place late on Monday by beating Texas in the third game of their super regional.

Stanford is the No. 8 national seed. In their regionals, the Cardinal dominated San Jose before avenging a loss to Texas A&M by dismantling the Aggies twice.

This will be the Demon Deacons’ first visit to the College World Series since 1955. Wake Forest (52-10) had 120 home runs through 61 season games and seems to be hitting an unstoppable level of play at the right time.

Although the Crimson Tide had not allowed more than eight runs in a game since 2021, the Demon Deacons hit nine home runs alone. Only one other team in NCAA tournament history has won four or more games scoring 10-plus runs: LSU in 1997, when the Tigers won the national championship.

The Demon Deacons (52-10) are red hot with their plus-59 scoring differential.

Stanford’s record against decent teams ensures that the Deamon Deacons won’t take them lightly. This is their third consecutive CWS trip.

Link: Rhett Lowder of @WakeBaseball has one of the Best Changeups in College Baseball.Wanna learn how to throw it?Watch my interview with @lowderrhett the Back-to-Back ACC Pitcher of the Year...and soon to be first round MLB Draft pick!Link: youtu.be/tg5NGq-393M Rhett Lowder of @WakeBaseball has one of the Best Changeups in College Baseball. Wanna learn how to throw it? Watch my interview with @lowderrhett the Back-to-Back ACC Pitcher of the Year...and soon to be first round MLB Draft pick!Link: youtu.be/tg5NGq-393M https://t.co/dFKPepXbJL

Wake Forest and Tennessee start time

The game will be broadcast on ESPN on Saturday at 2 p.m. ETfrom Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The livestream will be on FuboTV.

Wake Forest pitchers Sean Sullivan, Rhett Lowder and Seth Keener are mocked to be some of the top picks in the MLB draft.

