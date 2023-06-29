Are Amari Bailey's mom and Ja Morant dating? Fact-checking Johanna Leia relationship rumors

Amari Bailey is a former five-star recruit who came through the University of California (UCLA Bruins) and was the No.41 pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

Amari Bailey has been in the spotlight for news unrelated to basketball long before he declared for the 2023 draft. He has a famous mother, Johanna Leia, whose dating history has been the subject of intense speculation.

It just so happens that his father, Aaron Bailey, was an NFL wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots as well.

As if that wasn't enough, he, once again, entered the spotlight due to rumors that the Memphis Grizzlies' controversial star Ja Morant was dating his mother. But is this true, and which other superstar was Leia romantically linked to?

2Cool2Blog @2Cool2Blog Amari Bailey got drafted with the 41st pick to the Hornets Amari Bailey got drafted with the 41st pick to the Hornets https://t.co/L8OV2s60fe

Amari Bailey's mom, Johanna Leia

Amari Bailey's mom, Johanna Leia, has made headlines because of her dating history. She has dated one of the world's biggest superstars, Drake, in 2021. She followed that up by being repeatedly linked to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Johanna was a Ford model when she was younger and is now a social media influencer and talent manager. She owns a talent agency called 'Just Living' which manages various upcoming athletes, including her own son, Amari Bailey.

Johanna and Amari have been in the spotlight long before he was drafted into the NBA. Amari isn't Johanna's only child. She and Aaron Bailey share a daughter named Savanna who was born in 2015.

The whole family starred in a reality television show called 'Bringing up Ballers' in 2017. It revolved around five families based in Chicago and their day-to-day lives around their sons who played basketball including the highs and lows.

Leia has also shown an entrepreneurial side by founding a basketball camp called Superstar which nurtures young basketball players.

The Drake dating rumors started in 2021 when Amari Bailey was still at Sierra Canyon High School. His mum was spotted standing on the sidelines during a game with Drake behind her, along with Michael B. Jordan.

Drake reportedly rented out the Dodger's stadium for a romantic dinner with Johanna Leia before their relationship ended. Shortly afterward, the links to Ja Morant began in earnest.

It all started with Ja Morant liking multiple Instagram posts by Leia which left fans wondering whether they were an item. The rumors only got stronger when Leia started attending Memphis Grizzlie's games ,including road games.

Ja Morant has a daughter named Kaari Jaidyn Morant by his college girlfriend Kadre Dixon aka KK Dixon. They parted ways shortly after their daughter was born in 2019 and now co-parent.

Leia and Morant have never publicly denied or confirmed their rumored relationship.

Poll : 0 votes