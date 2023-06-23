Who is Amari Bailey's sister? Exploring the personal life of the Charlotte Hornets' No. 41 pick

Amari Bailey made headlines last year as one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting class. Bailey was a five-star prospect and committed to the UCLA Bruins. His mother Johanna Leia also went viral in 2021 due to dating famous rapper Drake.

Leia gave birth to Bailey on February 17, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. His father Aaron was a former NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts. She raised his son in Chicago after splitting up with Aaron. She also had a daughter named Savanna on May 24, 2014

Savanna is a social media star supervised by her mother. She has an Instagram account @savvyswrld with more than 3,500 followers. She also has a TikTok account where she posts regularly.

Amari Bailey drafted No. 41 by Charlotte Hornets

Amari Bailey playing for the UCLA Bruins.

The Charlotte Hornets had plenty of picks at the 2023 NBA draft. They selected Amari Bailey out of UCLA with the No. 41 overall pick. Bailey was a five-star prospect out of high school but his collegiate career did not pan out.

In his lone season with the Bruins, Bailey averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 30 games. He shot 49.5% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc, and 69.8% from the free throw line.

Amari Bailey's strength is his versatility on offense. He can score with or without the ball. He moves comfortably without the ball, while also having a good 3-point shot. He's also athletic enough to finish in transition or attack the basket. He has the potential to be a good defender due to his build.

On the other hand, Bailey's main weakness in college was his turnovers. He has to start taking care of the basketball if he wants to have a shot in the NBA. His player comparisons include Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic and Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks.

Charlotte Hornets' 2023 NBA draft haul

Adam Silver and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets had five picks in the 2023 NBA draft, two of which are in the first round. The Hornets selected Brandon Miller out of Alabama with the second overall pick. Miller perfectly fits the Hornets and their superstar guard LaMelo Ball.

Charlotte selected Nick Smith Jr. with the No. 27 pick. The Arkansas product would have gone higher if not for his injury history. The Hornets also had the No. 34 pick Colby Jones and No. 39 pick Mouhamed Gueye but traded them to the Boston Celtics for No. 31 pick James Nnaji.

Nnaji is a raw prospect from Nigeria and plays for Barcelona in Spain. The Hornets' final pick was Amari Bailey, who could carve out a nice spot on the team's roster.

