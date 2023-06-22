What happened with James Nnaji? Racist slur controversy explained

James Nnaji of FC Barcelona basketball is one of the top international prospects in the 2023 NBA draft. Nnaji has been with Barcelona since 2020 and is a projected mid to late first round pick.

Ahead of Thursday's draft in New York City, Nnaji was still playing for Barcelona in the 2023 Liga ACB Finals against bitter rivals Real Madrid on Tuesday. However, there was a disturbing and unfortunate incident before Game 3.

According to EuroBasket, Nnaji was subjected to racial slurs and abuse by Madrid supporters. Barcelona players were coming out of the team bus outside WiZink Center, when several fans started jeering their rivals. But when Nnaji came out of the bus, racial slurs were hurled toward the 18-year-old Nigerian big man.

Racial chants have been an issue in Spanish sports, with Real Madrid own's football star Vinicius Jr. being subjected to abuse by Valencia fans last month. The Brazilian winger even called La Liga a racist league because of the abuse he has endured since coming to Spain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Barcelona head coach and former NBA player Sarunas Jasikevicius called out the fans following their Game 3 win, sweeping Real Madrid to win their 17th Spanish championship.

"I want to talk about what happened with James Nnaji," Jasikevicius said. "It's unfortunate, it can't be. I hear a lot about Vinicius and now we have to talk about what's happening. This has to stop now. This doesn't go with Real Madrid's values.

"The truth is that we have to be very angry. This can't be, I don't care if he's a player for Real Madrid, Barcelona or any team, this can't be. We have to fight for this and we're going to fight for this. It’s more important than the title." (h/t EuroBasket)

FC Barcelona has condemned the actions of Real Madrid supporters in a statement released on Wednesday. The club wants the Liga ACB to investigate the incident and hand out the right punishment.

James Nnaji projected as a first round pick in 2023 NBA draft

James Nnaji

James Nnaji is considered one of the best international prospects in the 2023 NBA draft. Nnaji is an 18-year-old center, who has one of the most impressive physical stats ever. He stands exactly at 7 feet and weighs 251 pounds. He has a wingspan of 7-foot-7 and a quarter inch.

While still considered a raw prospect and a possible stash, Nnaji's potential as a defensive player is his biggest asset. He works out with NBA veteran Serge Ibaka in preparation for the draft. He's also an excellent rim and pick-and-roll runner for his age.

ESPN, SB Nation and CBS Sports have Nnaji as the 26th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in their respective mock drafts. The Athletic and Yahoo! Sports have him going early in the second round at No. 32 for the defending champions Denver Nuggets. However, Yahoo! Sports have him 34th overall and NBADraft.net predicts him dropping until the 42nd overall selection.

