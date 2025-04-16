Asa Newell NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Georgia standout ft. Atlanta Hawks

Asa Newell is one of the most intriguging prospects in the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 Georgia power forward showed flashes of amazing ability in a memorable freshman season. Newell is almost certain to be a first-round pick and could sneak into the lottery. He's generally regarded as a very high-ceiling prospect.
Newell averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was just a 29% 3-point shooter, but impressed with his interior play, rebounding, and physical skills. In a draft with few polished inside players, Newell is one of the most intruging forward prospects. Here's an early rundown on five potential landing spots for Newell in the NBA Draft.
Top 5 NBA Draft landing spots for Asa Newell
5. Portland Trailblazers
The Trailblazers are moving along in their rebuild, with Anfernee Simons looking like a future star. But the forward spots are a bit thin, and Portland can afford to be patient with Newell's development. Portland was 22nd in the league in scoring, and Newell's potential could be lucrative for the Blazers. On a young team that could use frontcourt athleticism, Newell could be the pick.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
Julius Randle is the established power forward in Minnesota, but he's 30 years old and likely on the back side of his career. The Timberwolves are clearly building around Anthony Edwards, who was a one-and-done at Georgia, just like Newell. Seeing a player from similar circumstances become a star might influence Minnesota to nab Newell in 2025.
3. Sacramento Kings
The Kings already have Domantas Sabonis inside, but Newell could be a tremendous 1-2 punch. The Kings have used Keegan Murray, but Newell is a more physical and athletic inside scorer. The Kings have seemingly tried everything else in their perennial rebuilding quest but going with two big guys. Newell's athleticism might pair him with Sabonis in a game-changing frontcourt.
2. Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia has had awful luck, particularly on injuries. Joel Embiid can be a franchise player, but he would benefit from a physical power forward who can pound and rebound. Newell as a 76er could revitalize Embiid's career by freeing him to play out facing the basket, where he's most effective and less likely to get beaten up. Philly would do well to consider Newell.
1. Atlanta Hawks
The hometown team might be the most likely spot for Newell. Atlanta centers the franchise around Trae Young. But for a team that's 27th in scoring defense, buckling down inside could be pivotal. The Hawks are thin at power forward and having a local player as an up and coming star certainly wouldn't hurt in terms of fan support. The Hawks could be wise to grab Newell.
What do you think of Asa Newell's NBA Draft situation? Share your take on the Georgia star below in our comments section!
Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.