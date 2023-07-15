Does New Orleans control Lebron James-Bronny partnership? How the Anthony Davis trade between Lakers & Pelicans controls the fate of USC recruit

The LeBron-Bronny James angle has been a point of intense debate among basketball fans who would like to see the duo playing for their teams. It all started after LeBron said that his only remaining wish was to play with his son on the same team before he retires.

That has created a scramble of fans and pundits trying to suss out which team Bronny will end up on because it will also attract King James. But now there's a third player added to the curious triangle.

Anthony Davis.

Yes, that Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The devil is in the details though, with a 2019 trade potentially giving direction to Bronny's move in the 2024 draft.

As part of the Davis trade, the Pelicans got Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three unprotected first round draft picks. One such unprotected first round draft pick comes due in 2024, when Bronny is eligible for the draft.

The 2024 class isn't expected to be strong, and if the Pelicans decide to delay their swap to 2025, it would have a domino effect. Depending on where the Lakers will pick and where Bronny is picked, it could make for an interesting draft night.

Various draft projections have James being picked anywhere from as high as a lottery pick to late in the first round. Recently, ESPN crafted a mock draft that had Bronny being picked No. 17 by the Atlanta Hawks.

The prediction even caused LeBron to joke about it on Instagram.

Donovan James of the Trojan Wire believes that the 2024 class isn't that strong and that James' skills will translate well in the NBA:

"Bronny’s 3-point shooting, on-ball defense and play making skills have come along well. Those traits could potentially make him a lottery pick in 2024 or 2025, but that is not the consensus of evaluators."

A recent CBS prediction has James being picked No. 13 by the New York Knicks.

All eyes on Bronny James'

Bronny has not even played a game for USC, and his pro future is already the topic of intense speculation. Being the son of one of basketball's greatest players has ensured that whatever happens in the 2024 draft, all eyes will be on him.

Gambling houses are already offering odds on where the younger James will land next year. The current favorites are the Lakers followed by the New York Knicks.

Ultimately, it is the Pelicans who hold all the aces.

