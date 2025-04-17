Ja Morant's sister, Teniya Morant slams NBA as Grizzlies lose to Steph Curry's Warriors over controversial call

The Memphis Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, suffered a setback in their bid to secure a 2025 NBA Playoffs spot after their most recent loss. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies lost to the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors, 121-116, in the No. 7 versus No. 8 matchup of this year's Western Conference Play-In matchups.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair that saw both teams exchange leads. But, as the hotly-contested game entered its latter stages, Morant and the Grizzlies found themselves down. The remaining minutes led to a controversial call that put the Warriors ahead, leaving Morant's sister, Teniya, unhappy.
On Wednesday, April 16, the younger Morant to her Instagram story to repost an upload by @memphis.grizz on Instagram that reports that the NBA officials made a mistake on one of the crucial calls late in the Play-In game.
Teniya Morant was upset as it led to her brother and his team's untimely defeat. She posted with the caption:
"Lol after the game's over right? And, it no longer matters? Crazy."
The report indicates that with seven seconds left in the game, the Warriors had possession and inbounded the ball to Curry. Ja Morant poked the ball away from the four-time NBA champion, yet Golden State was awarded with the ball again.
An NBA L2M report then determined that the ball went off Curry instead of the Grizzlies star, meaning they could've had the ball just down by one.
It was an unfortunate sequence for Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies faithful, including his sister, as they could've been the seventh seed overall and faced the Houston Rockets in the first round.
They have another shot at it as they play a do-or-die Play-In game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 18, on their home floor.
Teniya Morant logged in for just three games in the 2024-2025 season
Teniya Morant played her first year of college hoops for the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes in the 2024-2025 season. The 20-year-old committed to the program in May of 2023 after an outstanding high school career at Houston High School. Unfortunately, she only logged in for three games in her rookie year.
This amounted to just 12 minutes for Morant throughout her freshman stint. Since then, per HBCU Premier Sports, she is expected to enter into this offseason's transfer portal in search of a new home in her sophomore campaign.
