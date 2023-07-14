LSU sensation Olivia Dunne poses for a stunning pic alongside the Kid Dynamite, Mike Tyson, at the ESPYS

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most recognizable faces in college sports at the moment. Her meteoric rise shows no signs of stopping, and the latest event where she made a splash was at the ESPYs awards on Wednesday.

She was even given the opportunity to introduce an award category. Dunne opened her short monologue by introducing the Best Athlete, Men's Sports with a joke.

“A lot of people ask me what it’s like being at the ESPYs surrounded by elite athletes, literal champions and the people at the very top of their sport," Dunne said. "Honestly, it's just like a normal day at LSU. Right guys?"

Her fellow LSU athletes in attendance including stars, Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson responded enthusiastically.

Dunne had a point.

LSU's women's basketball team, led by Angel Reese, and baseball team, led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, the top two picks in the MLB draft and both national player of the year winners, won national championships. The gymnastics team reached the Four on the Floor of the national championships as well.

The school also had top 10 finishes in beach volleyball (national quarterfinalist) and men's and women's track and field. The men finished in fourth place, with the women in seventh place.

Plus, Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil won a national title in the 50-meter freestyle in swimming, while there were also individual national titles in men's and women's track and field. Michaela Rose, the 800-meter champion, was a semifinalist for the Bowerman Award, track and field's highest honor.

LSU's baseball team, which has won seven national titles, drew a school-record 11,188 fans, leading the nation in attendance for the 25th time since 1996. LSU drew 447,528 fans. Arkansas was a distant second at 370,940. The gymnastics team set a school record for attendance for the second straight season, at 12,075.

Angel Reese won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award triumphing over rival, Caitlin Clark, at the ESPYs. Dunne could be seen cheering enthusiastically for her LSU teammate.

Olivia Dunne wasn't done for the night just yet. She was caught posing for pictures with former boxer Mike Tyson and Kid Dynamite.

Never far from the gossip columns, Dunne recently posted a picture of herself with Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings which sparked rumors of a relationship between the pair. Jefferson, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is another LSU product, winning the 2019 national championship in football.

Olivia Dunne's legacy

Olivia Dunne has moved from strength to strength since the advent of the NIL era. She has been one of the most courted student-athletes in the country, and she's had a lot of firsts.

She recently announced her partnership with Bayou Traditions to start the Livvy Fund. The fund's purpose is to help give female LSU athletes a leg up in the NIL-rich environment of college sports.

It was revealed that only 34% of NIL collectives offer deals to female athletes. Dunne hopes to help connect more female athletes to brands for endorsement opportunities and help them navigate those kinds of partnerships.

Dunne is the highest-ranked college female athlete in the country in On3's valuation ranking. Just to show how much of a brand she has built for herself, she is only behind Bronny James on the overall list.

Her NIL valuation stands at $3.3 million, and she claimed to have been paid up to $500,000 for one sponsored Instagram post. If there's anyone well-suited to guiding student-athletes on how to go about NIL deals, Olivia Dunne is best placed.

