Olivia Dunne joins Vikings WR Justin Jefferson for a day out, hypes LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne and Justin Jefferson might be hanging out over their mutual love for the LSU Tigers.

Popular for their respective sports, both Jefferson and Dunne have garnered millions of followers on social media. Of course, countless fans are waiting for an update or sneak peek into their off-field, personal life.

In a recent Instagram story, the popular gymnast shared a pic with the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver. While there was no other comment or caption, Dunne and Jefferson seemed to support the LSU Tigers.

Image Credit: Olivia Dunne's official Instagram (@livvydunne)

Sporting grey sweatpants with a white crop top, Dunne posed by forming an 'L' with Jefferson. Dressed in all black, the NFL star mirrored the action with a smile on his face.

"Geaux Tigz!" the caption read.

Dunne even tagged Jefferson in the story, seemingly having a good time with the 24-year-old.

That being said, Jefferson is an LSU alumn. Dunne, 20, is a part of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. Of course, this might be the beginning of a collaboration or more content incoming from Dunne and Jefferson together.

Drafted by the Vikings in 2020, the NFL star is one of the most promising WRs in the league.

Why is Olivia Dunne so popular?

With over four million followers on Instagram, Dunne is easily one of the most popular athletes in the US today. Young and still in college, Dunne has set up a path for a successful career in the future.

Her TikTok account, also active, has over seven million followers.

A talented athlete with All-American honors, Dunne has been making content since 2020. As her videos continued to garner more views, Olivia's popularity skyrocketed.

As per reports, her social media fame has also earned her over $1 million from NIL endorsements. Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contracts are meant for student-athletes. Through this, students can earn compensation. Considering Dunne's popularity, she might already be on her way to bagging more endorsements after graduating.

Apart from her recent outing with Jefferson, Dunne has also generated some traction while interacting with Baby Gronk. Dunne invited baby Gronk to LSU, which also generated some flak for the 20-year-old gymnast.

Olivia Dunne with Madden San Miguel

Apparently, baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, committed to LSU already. Fans, confused at the news, asked everyone to wait till he is 18.

