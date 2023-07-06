Baby Gronk has found himself as a football prodigy at the center of attention via social media. The 10-year-old has been traveling across the country to visit some of the top college football schools. It looks as though one school stood out amongst the rest via his Instagram.

Per his Instagram, he will be taking his talents to LSU but won't join gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne on campus. Those on NFL Twitter spoke up about the young football attending LSU with Dunne. One fan tweeted that Dunne could go after him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan even posted a comment to Instagram about the LSU gymnast, urging Baby Gronk to commit to Alabama instead:

A fan is urging him to change his commitment due to Dunne.

Jeus @BoxOfJeus MLFootball @_MLFootball



(Does anyone know if they actually want him?) Baby Gronk claims he’s committed to LSU.(Does anyone know if they actually want him?) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Baby Gronk claims he’s committed to LSU. (Does anyone know if they actually want him?) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ailI79E6Ew DID LIVVY DUNNE JUST RIZZ UP BABY GRONK INTO COMMITING TO LSU?!??!? BABY DIGGS CHALLENGES BABY GRONK TO A 1V1 FOR HIS SCHOLARSHIP twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… DID LIVVY DUNNE JUST RIZZ UP BABY GRONK INTO COMMITING TO LSU?!??!? BABY DIGGS CHALLENGES BABY GRONK TO A 1V1 FOR HIS SCHOLARSHIP twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

However, there were plenty of fans on NFL Twitter who didn't seem to care about the supposed commitment:

James @AcunaMatata91 @_MLFootball “Breaking news, baby gronk has committed to LSU. LSU however, did not commit to him” @_MLFootball “Breaking news, baby gronk has committed to LSU. LSU however, did not commit to him”

A couple of fans on Instagram shared their dislike of the news:

Fans on IG are chiming in on the supposed LSU commitment.

Baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, met Dunne last month on campus. Dunne has a massive following with four million followers on Instagram.

Dunne meeting with the football phenom

San Miguel had met with other Division I schools before his reported commitment to LSU. The major issue with the commitment is that a player has to be in high school to accept one. Schools can offer players like San Miguel a scholarship at a young age but nothing can be official at that point.

Who is Baby Gronk's father Jake San Miguel?

Madden's father Jake San Miguel

Jake San Miguel has been the driving force behind his son's social media rise and is a former football player himself. Many fans don't have a favorable opinion of Jake as some feel he's exploiting his son for profit. Yet, he has helped his son make $100K via endorsements and branding.

Baby Gronk's mother, Elizabeth Miguel, is behind the scenes while Jake is in charge of all aspects of their son's life. We'll see if she takes a more prominent role in the future.

Poll : 0 votes