When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know

It's been over three months since the 2024 NFL season officially ended. Now, fans are slowly beginning to turn their focus to the 2025 season, which is still a few months away.

Since the draft is in the books and all teams have completed their rookie minicamps for the offseason, fans are now eager to learn when the tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale.

When do NFL tickets go on sale for the 2025 season?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the 2025 NFL season will go on sale right after the schedule is released on Wednesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

The schedule for some select games will be released before Wednesday.

There will be 272 regular-season games, followed by the playoffs, concluding with the Super Bowl. Each team will play 17 regular-season games.

There will also be seven international games in the 2025 season, across five countries. The host teams for the games abroad have been announced, but their opponents will be revealed on Tuesday, May 13.

Here is the full list of the teams that will play in those foreign locations:

London (Tottenham): New York Jets

London (Tottenham): Cleveland Browns

London (Wembley): Jacksonville Jaguars

Berlin, Germany: Indianapolis Colts

Madrid, Spain: Miami Dolphins

Dublin, Ireland: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sao Paolo, Brazil: Los Angeles Chargers

The Philadelphia Eagles will play in the opening game of the 2025 season, when they host NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 4. It is tradition for the Super Bowl winners to play the first game of the following season.

At Super Bowl 2025, the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Before the start of the 2025 NFL season, teams will go through their offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp and preseason. Teams will also play preseason games before the regular season gets underway.

