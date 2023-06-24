Maxwell Lewis NBA Draft: Age, Scouting report, outlook and more assessed

Maxwell Lewis was drafted at No. 40 by the LA Lakers utilizing a pick traded from the Denver Nuggets. Although draft projections had the Pepperdine Waves forward being picked towards the end of the first round, he slipped during the NBA draft on Thursday night.

And yet, with the Lakers picking Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with their No. 17 pick and later on acquiring Lewis, their fans were pleased with draft night.

Is he ready for the step up to the NBA, and what will he bring to the Lakers?

Maxwell Lewis: scouting report

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin reported that one of the major reasons the Lakers traded up to get the No. 40 pick was so that they could land Lewis. During his predraft workouts with the team, he impressed the team immensely, and general manager Rob Pelinka acted on that interest.

The Pepperdine star shot 46.8%, including 34.8% from 3-point range, while averaging 17.1 points last season and showed an innate ability to make contested shots. He averaged 2.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds to close out a well-rounded season.

Although he can be streaky with his shooting, he is a three-level scorer and one of the best in this class, which explains why it shocked many that he went so low.

He also showed potential as a catch-and-shoot player at Pepperdine. In addition, he has quick feet which allows him to create space to shoot or dart into space when in transition.

Maxwell Lewis' NBA outlook

Maxwell Lewis has massive 3-and-D potential, which is one of the reasons why the step up to the NBA should not be as daunting as it usually is for many prospects. He drives with the ball aggressively down the lane and finishes well under the rim as well.

His athletic ability and 6-foot-7 frame means that he won't struggle defensively, and it helps that he is a competent perimeter defender.

Last season, Lewis attempted 4.2 three-pointers a game, sinking 34.8%, which is an obvious area of improvement from his previous seasons. The Lakers looked bereft of 3-point shooters last season during the playoffs, and this could be an area he excels in.

The Lakers might have an opening for a player exactly like him especially with the Austin Reaves' restricted free-agency situation still unresolved. He has a lot of two-way potential, and there won't be any pressure on him to perform immediately.

Lakers fans were unanimously happy with this pick, noting Lewis' mental toughness and grit among the reasons why they approved of him. Some said that if he played for a bigger school than Pepperdine, he would have been a lottery pick.

