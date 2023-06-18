"Would you trade Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving?" - NBA analyst wants LA Lakers to prioritize Reaves over Irving

The LA Lakers will have some tough decisions to make in the offseason regarding Austin Reaves’ extension as they could bring in Kyrie Irving. Reaves was a big part of the Lakers’ playoff run while Irving would be an upgrade over free agent guard D’Angelo Russell.

LA, however, might be forced to choose between one of them. Their payroll might stop them from having both of them on the roster.

Bill Simmons, in his podcast, had this to say about the Lakers’ conundrum:

“Would you trade Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving? You’d rather pay Kyrie Irving $40 million and deal with all this stuff that comes with him over young Austin Reaves?

"How many more disappointing years in a row does Kyrie have to have before you don’t consider him a top trade target? He’s up to six. It’s six straight years of dissension, getting hurt, or just complete chaos or him refusing to play.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

—Beal on the block??? Maybe? Ok… Beal trades!

—Hashing out my summer NBA Trade Value list once and for all.

—Yes we have a new #1.

—Ja and Zion… may have dropped

—Wemby lands where?

—US Open Day One in LA… bets?



Reaves, who is playing under the minimum, could accept the Lakers’ max offer of four years for $50.8 million. After his superb playoffs, even his team knows that he could get between $80 to $100 million. LA will reportedly match offers up to that said range.

The Lakers’ hands will be tied regarding Kyrie Irving if they are dead set on keeping Austin Reaves in Hollywood. “Uncle Drew” will have to leave a ton of money on the table to reunite with LeBron James and play alongside Reaves.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Lakers are expected to match contract offers for Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in free agency, per @wojespn The Lakers are expected to match contract offers for Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in free agency, per @wojespn. https://t.co/Pai2VqLsV5

If Irving re-signs with the Dallas Mavericks, he could get a supermax five-year $272.9 million contract. Dallas could also offer four years for $210 million. The most any team can offer the mercurial point guard is a four-year $201 deal. He’s not getting close to $200 if Reaves is signed to at least $80 million with the Lakers.

Adding to the complication of signing Kyrie Irving is reportedly LA’s plan to also extend Rui Hachimura’s contract. James’ former teammate was rumored to have turned down the Mavericks’ offer of $86.24 million for two years.

Irving’s market value, regardless of his off-court issues, is much higher than that. He knows that and he’s unlikely to leave money on the table to play for the Lakers.

The Lakers may have to choose between Austin Reaves and Irving.

As Kyrie Irving did before, Austin Reaves has become LeBron James’ sidekick in running plays

In the LA Lakers’ humiliating sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, Austin Reaves was their third-best player. He averaged 21.3 points on 54.9% shooting, including a staggering 56.0% from behind the arc.

Reaves also proved that he wasn’t afraid of the big moments. The former undrafted rookie made several crucial baskets in the conference finals and the entire playoffs.

َ @HoodiGuWop



21.3 PPG

5.3 AST

3.5 REB

54.9% FG

56% FROM 3 @ShiniLOCKEDGami Austin Reaves in his first ever Western Conference Finals:21.3 PPG5.3 AST3.5 REB54.9% FG56% FROM 3 @ShiniLOCKEDGami Austin Reaves in his first ever Western Conference Finals:21.3 PPG5.3 AST3.5 REB54.9% FG56% FROM 3 https://t.co/yPh8gdIMDa

When LA’s offense stagnated, coach Darvin Ham started to allow Reaves to run the plays when LeBron James was on the bench. Reaves may not have Kyrie Irving’s jaw-dropping ball handling but the sophomore guard was coldly effective and poised.

The Lakers may not have to look elsewhere for a third star. They may already have one that’s available for $100 million instead of $200.

