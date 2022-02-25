“Rob Pelinka has a reputation around the league for lying” - Chris Broussard believes Rob Pelinka is rubbing LeBron James the wrong way by not being truthful

Things are getting heated in the LA Lakers organization as there is reportedly a strained relationship between LeBron James and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Over the All-Star weekend, James talked about how he wants to play his final season with his son, Bronny. The statement insinuated a packaged deal for any team that wants his son or him. The idea that James might not retire with the Lakers is upsetting to many.

The Lakers' experiment during the offseason did not work, as Los Angeles (27-31) is ninth in the Western Conference. It has been reported that James is disappointed with the team for not making any moves by the trade deadline.

All of these are factors in the discord between their superstar and Pelinka.

On "The Odd Couple," Chris Broussard discussed a piece by The Athletic's Bill Oram regarding LeBron's relationship with Pelinka. Broussard said he thinks their relationship might be strained because Pelinka might not have been totally honest with James.

"I like Rob. This hasn't been my experience with him, but he has a reputation around the league for lying.

"One thing I'm told is that LeBron’s issue is that he feels like that Rob hasn't been truthful with him at times. One was that he came out and said, after the trade deadline when they didn't make any moves, that LeBron was on board with it. And LeBron wasn't on board with it.

"I've known LeBron for years, done many stories on him, talked to him a lot off the record. LeBron respects you being straight up with him. You might disagree, but I think he wants you to be honest with him. Like, don't go behind his back, saying or doing some other stuff and then telling him something in his face.

"And if that's what is going on with Pelinka, then I can see how that will rub LeBron James the wrong way."

The Lakers' first game after the All-Star break is on Friday against the LA Clippers, who have bested them twice already this season.

The Lakers' best chance of winning is with LeBron James

Even at 37, not many in the league are producing like LeBron James has. Although he is not that freak of nature who can carry the entire team anymore, his input is still world-class. He is the best player on the Lakers.

No victory has come easy for the Lakers, as they have had to grind out every game. Nonetheless, their best chance of winning a championship in 2022 is with James staying healthy and also getting Anthony Davis back.

LBJ is performing at a level never before seen by a 37-year-old. He has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list for the regular season and playoffs combined. He could claim the No. 2 spot on the all-time scoring leaderboard if he continues to perform at the same level before the All-Star break.

It is a long shot for the Lakers to win the 2022 NBA title, but playoff LeBron is a different breed. While it will take almost a miracle to pull it off considering the caliber of teams in the league, King James can never be written off.

