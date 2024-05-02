A clip of Flau'jae Johnson during a promotional activity with UConn star Paige Bueckers on the court was recently posted on Instagram by LSU Tigers associate head coach Bob Starkey.

The $1.2 million NIL-valued LSU star (as per On3) then reposted the clip on her Instagram stories. She captioned it:

"I'm about to hire coach Bob as my social media manager cause how do you have this."

Flau'jae's IG stories

In the clip, Bueckers asks Johnson about a signature move of hers, and the LSU star hilariously replies:

“Just a little sauce. I can't teach you everything. When I play you, you're going to know my moves.”

Flau'jae Johnson defends women's basketball stars

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most renowned women's college basketball stars, but when she was handed the chance to pile on former teammate Hailey Van Lith who departed LSU last month after just one season, she stood up for the TCU Horned Frogs player.

On a recent episode of "The Baller Alert Show," Johnson defended Van Lith after she got criticized for how she was unable to defend Caitlin Clark during the teams' meeting in the Elite Eight.

“No, no, we can’t do that,” Johnson said. “You could not guard that girl for 40 minutes. But she stepped up for the challenge at the end of the day. I had to follow the scouting report. Interview over! I’m out of here!”

On the same show, Flau'jae Johnson also hyped up the record-breaking Caitlin Clark, who was criticized during the Big Dance with some fans and players pointing out that the attention was skewed unfairly towards her.

Clark got some stick from all corners for her surprise appearance on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch, "The Weekend Update," despite losing the national championship game.

“I think it’s good for the game. Caitlin Clark, say what you want, she a star,” Johnson said. “She can shoot that thing, and she got the green light, and, I think, America kind of has gravitated to her, and it’s only just pulling the women up more and more and more, so I love it.”

With her rap career on track and her progression on the court undeniable, Flau'jae Johnson is set to be one of the faces of women's basketball, and her magnanimous image will only help her reputation.