Iowa star Caitlin Clark had another sensational game against the Penn State Lady Lions in the Big Ten tournament quarter finals registering 24 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in the Hawkeyes' 95-62 win.

Of course, she broke another record in the process, this time the 3-pointers scored in a college basketball season record (162), for both men and women. She now holds the record outright with 168 3-pointers made this season.

The previous record was jointly held by NBA great, the $160 million worth Steph Curry (as per Yahoo Finance) who set it while playing for Davidson during the 2007-2008 season and Darius McGhee for Liberty during the 2022-2023 season.

The duo made their 3-pointers over 36 games each while the popular Clark has done it by playing only 32 games so far. Golden State Warriors ace, Stephen Curry revealed what he thought of Caitlin Clark via Bleacher Report.

"You can't help but watch when she plays, where she's shooting from, she's a performer," Curry said.

Caitlin Clark breaks record despite cold shooting

The Hawkeyes guard had one of her least effective deep shooting games, missing 11 of her attempted 13 3-pointers. After the game, she revealed why she mock-celebrated the first one going in with 8:41 remaining.

"I was trolling and messing around when I made that," Caitlin Clark said. "You've got to have some fun. Sometimes it's hard to get up there and shoot the next one, but maybe that's my poison sometimes. I'm just going to launch it. That's just how it's going to be. I was going to make one before the buzzer hit zero, even if it took 20 of them."

Caitlin Clark

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder complimented her star player for her continued shooting despite having an off night.

"I don't think I've ever seen her miss 11 3s in a row, and that could probably include practice and everything else," Bluder said. "I'm really proud of her for the way she handled that.

"I think that's the best thing for us is to have a game like this because now these guys all have great confidence," Bluder added. "They have more belief in themselves and each other. If Caitlin has a bad night [shooting], OK, we can still survive that."

Caitlin Clark, who has 515 made 3-pointers is aiming for the overall 3-point shooting record held by Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson who scored 537 of them during her five-year college basketball career.

The only time Clark has been held to zero 3-pointers in her college basketball career was against Purdue in January 2022 (0-from-6). It is hard betting against her breaking this record as well before she departs for the WNBA.