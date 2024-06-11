"About 50% of the league", "Any G-league team" - Fans hilariously debate who can stop a potential Lakers lineup of LeBron, Bronny, Edey and AD 

The coaching position is just a part of the Los Angeles Lakers puzzle. The roster has a history of unbalanced season stretches and questionable playoff runs. However, the franchise can significantly bolster its squad in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft. It is perhaps natural to assume that LA will pick Bronny James through their second-round pick.

With that, as Zach Edey slowly elevates his draft stock, Purple and Gold fans are expecting the organization to draft the Purdue star. A fan mockup by HoopsMixOnly on X/Twitter showcased a unit of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Zach Edey and Bronny James in Lakers jerseys with the caption: "Who’s stopping this squad?" to highlight the group's potential to dominate the league if brought together.

Despite the promising skillset the quartet offers, fans immediately started resonating with a low ceiling for the ensemble:

"About 50% of the league," one fan wrote.

"Any gleague team," another fan chipped in.

"About 25 NBA teams. That's not an intimidating lineup . That's a hope for health and pray the play in works out," one fan quipped.

Moreover, a few fans, unaffected by LA's potential lineup, resorted to sarcastic and humorous remarks:

"Age," another fan said, jabbing at LeBron James nearing the end of his playing days.

"If you ask lebron, the refs," another fan said.

What are the Lakers' options to fill the coaching void?

UConn head coach Dan Hurley recently denied the Lakers' offer to become their head coach. He was the top candidate in the franchise's pursuit of a new head coach since Darvin Ham's firing early into the Lakers' offseason. Hurley lifted the NCAA title in 2023 and 2024 with UConn and is regarded as one of the brightest coaching minds in the college circuit.

However, until a new prospect emerges, the Lakers are left with a handful of first-time head coaching possibilities. One of them is Sam Cassell, who is currently working as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics. He is a three-time NBA champion as a player and has 15 years of experience as part of a coaching staff.

Another one is Phil Handy, who has extensively worked with LeBron James before. He was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching crew that went to four straight NBA Finals.

Moreover, JJ Redick and James Borrego remain in the mix. Redick's candidacy comes from his IQ of X's and O's and a desire to lead an NBA team. On the other hand, Borrego is reportedly a candidate for both the Lakers and Cavaliers jobs.

