Analyst sounds the warning bell on "players of Cooper Flagg's ability" choosing college basketball over NBA for NIL money

Basketball analyst Aaron Torres believes the days of young college basketball stars jumping straight to the NBA could be over soon. He sounded the warning bell on projected top picks in the NBA draft, choosing to stay in the NCAA because of NIL money in the future.
Torres brought up the topic during Sunday's episode of the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast" after talking about Cooper Flagg's decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft and not return to the Duke Blue Devils for another season.
He argued, however, that the increasing amount of money available to college basketball players through NIL will inevitably lead to top talent delaying their transition to the NBA.
"At some point in the next few years, like the next five years, I believe that we’re gonna see a player of Cooper Flagg’s ability, maybe not as good as Cooper Flagg as he had one of the best freshman seasons ever, but I’m talking about the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 pick in the draft, I believe a player like that is going to come back and it is because of NIL,” Torres said (53:58 mark onwards).
"It’s because of the fact that I think players are making like $10 million, $11 million, $12 million as a college basketball player, which is crazy, when you factor in NIL from the school, the collective, plus endorsements."
The 2025 NBA draft will feature several one-and-done players from college, including projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Rutgers star duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper declare for NBA draft despite getting huge NIL deals in college
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper had already secured the bag before declaring for the 2025 draft, receiving millions in NIL money during their freshman seasons.
Flagg, who led Duke to a Final Four appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, landed contracts with New Balance, Fanatics, The NIL Store, Cort Furniture and Gatorade during his time with the Blue Devils.
Flagg grabbed the headlines when sports journalist Howard Bryant revealed that the Duke star earned a combined $28 million from his deals with New Balance and Fanatics.
Dylan Harper, who led the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in scoring, assists and steals, also secured numerous NIL contracts before declaring for this year's draft. The teen phenom inked deals with Fanatics, Knights of the Raritan, The NIL Store, Redbull and Nike.
