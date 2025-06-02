Analyst sounds the warning bell on "players of Cooper Flagg's ability" choosing college basketball over NBA for NIL money

Basketball analyst Aaron Torres believes the days of young college basketball stars jumping straight to the NBA could be over soon. He sounded the warning bell on projected top picks in the NBA draft, choosing to stay in the NCAA because of NIL money in the future.

Ad

Torres brought up the topic during Sunday's episode of the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast" after talking about Cooper Flagg's decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft and not return to the Duke Blue Devils for another season.

He argued, however, that the increasing amount of money available to college basketball players through NIL will inevitably lead to top talent delaying their transition to the NBA.

Ad

Trending

"At some point in the next few years, like the next five years, I believe that we’re gonna see a player of Cooper Flagg’s ability, maybe not as good as Cooper Flagg as he had one of the best freshman seasons ever, but I’m talking about the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 pick in the draft, I believe a player like that is going to come back and it is because of NIL,” Torres said (53:58 mark onwards).

Ad

"It’s because of the fact that I think players are making like $10 million, $11 million, $12 million as a college basketball player, which is crazy, when you factor in NIL from the school, the collective, plus endorsements."

The 2025 NBA draft will feature several one-and-done players from college, including projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Rutgers star duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

Ad

Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper declare for NBA draft despite getting huge NIL deals in college

Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper had already secured the bag before declaring for the 2025 draft, receiving millions in NIL money during their freshman seasons.

Flagg, who led Duke to a Final Four appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, landed contracts with New Balance, Fanatics, The NIL Store, Cort Furniture and Gatorade during his time with the Blue Devils.

Ad

Flagg grabbed the headlines when sports journalist Howard Bryant revealed that the Duke star earned a combined $28 million from his deals with New Balance and Fanatics.

Cooper Flagg (#2) of the Duke Blue Devils speaks during the Naismith Awards Brunch after being given the Naismith Trophy as the most outstanding player in men's college basketball. Photo: Getty

Dylan Harper, who led the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in scoring, assists and steals, also secured numerous NIL contracts before declaring for this year's draft. The teen phenom inked deals with Fanatics, Knights of the Raritan, The NIL Store, Redbull and Nike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here