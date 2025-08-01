Bryce James drops 4-word reaction as father, LeBron James, rocks special hoodie

Bryce James, an incoming freshman at Arizona, reacted to his father LeBron James' Instagram post on Thursday. The LA Lakers superstar shared pictures of himself wearing a special hoodie dedicated to Bryce during a workout.&quot;Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑. We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh,&quot; LeBron wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe younger James showed love to his dad by reposting the picture on his Instagram story and added four words to it.&quot;What a great hoodie,&quot; he wrote.Screenshot via Instagram (@_justbryce/IG)The black hoodie is a nod to Bryce James' final season at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. It reads 'Senior night 2025' on the front, along with a picture of Bryce.Bryce, a three-star guard in the 2025 class, averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a senior, per ESPN, helping Sierra Canyon win the CIF State Division 1 title in March. He committed to play college basketball at Arizona in January and signed with the program in April.His older brother, Bronny James - also a former Sierra Canyon star - played his college basketball at USC before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.NBA insider speculates Bryce James could shift LeBron's next NBA destinationBryce James will play his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats this fall. Being LeBron James' son, many expect him to make the NBA, just like his older brother did.NBA insider, Brandon Robinson, shared his thoughts on Bryce's future and the impact it will have on his father's NBA career, on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Thursday.&quot;When I look at LeBron's son, Bryce, who is in college now, I kind of point to that some and say, if Bryce were to do one year in college, I feel like the team who would win the lottery or the team who would draft Bryce might be the team that LeBron may go to,&quot; Robinson said.&quot;And if history serves itself, when you look at Bronny James and the fact that he was the 55th overall pick last summer to the Lakers, I would use that same manuscript and look at where Bryce would land in a draft.&quot;If, like Robinson said, Bryce James goes pro after one season, he will be eligible for next year's NBA Draft. With his dad's contract with the Lakers expiring in 2026, it's possible that LeBron could team up with another one of his sons in the league.