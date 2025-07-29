"Don't really like the spotlight": Bronny James keeps it humble with candid revelation about his biggest career milestone

LA Lakers sophomore Bronny James just completed a successful Summer League in Las Vegas. He revealed the biggest milestone in his career while keeping it humble as he spoke to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday.Bronny spoke about the moment he made history alongside his father, LeBron James, as the first father-son duo to suit up together.&quot;I just think that, if you know me, I don't really like the spotlight in big moments,&quot; he said. &quot;I mean, it was a great experience to be part of because it was the first son-father duo. But I'm a chill guy. I don't like (all that). It comes with it. But yeah, I don't really like to go back. I mean, I'll watch my good performances where I have some minutes under my belt, but I'm not going to go and watch that.&quot;Bronny and LeBron James, during the Lakers’ season opener vs. Minnesota on October 22, 2024, became the first father‑son duo to play together in an NBA game. They checked into the game with about 4:00 left in the second quarter, receiving a huge ovation. LeBron had already played about 13 minutes before re-entering with Bronny for about 2 1⁄2 minutes of shared court time.In his rookie season, he played in 27 games (1 start), averaging 6.7 minutes per game. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, shooting 31.3%, including 28.1% from the 3-point line.Bronny James was assigned multiple times to the Lakers’ G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers. His early struggles included him being ranked near the bottom in efficiency, but later improved to average around 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, shooting 37%, with 3.1 turnovers per game.Bronny James lists his goals for sophomore seasonBronny James has had to fight the talk of nepotism throughout his time in the league. While he struggled in his first season, he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin what he needed to do to be better.&quot;It was definitely like, 'OK, this is where I stand right now, I need to just be better,'&quot; Bronny James said. &quot;I need to get in the gym, get extra shots up, work on my body, work on my IQ, watch film, stuff like that with the coaches. So, it was definitely an eye-opener for me.&quot;Bronny showed clear growth during the just-concluded Summer League in Vegas. In over four games, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the field.