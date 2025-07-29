  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Don't really like the spotlight": Bronny James keeps it humble with candid revelation about his biggest career milestone

"Don't really like the spotlight": Bronny James keeps it humble with candid revelation about his biggest career milestone

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:57 GMT
2025 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
Bronny James keeps it humble with candid revelation about his biggest career milestone - Source: Getty

LA Lakers sophomore Bronny James just completed a successful Summer League in Las Vegas. He revealed the biggest milestone in his career while keeping it humble as he spoke to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday.

Ad

Bronny spoke about the moment he made history alongside his father, LeBron James, as the first father-son duo to suit up together.

"I just think that, if you know me, I don't really like the spotlight in big moments," he said.
"I mean, it was a great experience to be part of because it was the first son-father duo. But I'm a chill guy. I don't like (all that). It comes with it. But yeah, I don't really like to go back. I mean, I'll watch my good performances where I have some minutes under my belt, but I'm not going to go and watch that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Bronny and LeBron James, during the Lakers’ season opener vs. Minnesota on October 22, 2024, became the first father‑son duo to play together in an NBA game.

They checked into the game with about 4:00 left in the second quarter, receiving a huge ovation. LeBron had already played about 13 minutes before re-entering with Bronny for about 2 1⁄2 minutes of shared court time.

In his rookie season, he played in 27 games (1 start), averaging 6.7 minutes per game. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, shooting 31.3%, including 28.1% from the 3-point line.

Ad

Bronny James was assigned multiple times to the Lakers’ G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers. His early struggles included him being ranked near the bottom in efficiency, but later improved to average around 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, shooting 37%, with 3.1 turnovers per game.

Bronny James lists his goals for sophomore season

Bronny James has had to fight the talk of nepotism throughout his time in the league. While he struggled in his first season, he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin what he needed to do to be better.

Ad
"It was definitely like, 'OK, this is where I stand right now, I need to just be better,'" Bronny James said. "I need to get in the gym, get extra shots up, work on my body, work on my IQ, watch film, stuff like that with the coaches. So, it was definitely an eye-opener for me."

Bronny showed clear growth during the just-concluded Summer League in Vegas. In over four games, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the field.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications