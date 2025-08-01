Real reason behind Lakers superstar LeBron James training at Clippers facility amid trade buzz revealed 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James went viral on Thursday after practicing at a facility with the LA Clippers logo in the background. Amid trade rumors, any links between James and other teams have spread speculation like wildfire. Interestingly, the Clippers have been rumored to be a landing spot for the four-time NBA MVP.James is also renowned for his passive-aggressive approach with his respective teams' front offices in the past. The caption he wrote on his latest post also contributed to the speculation.&quot;Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 . We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh.&quot;According to reports, the Lakers' &quot;preferred scenario&quot; is James leaving next season, along with his $50 million-plus salary. While all the signs pointed to James' dissatisfaction with the franchise, the one that sparked the frenzy was inadvertent.According to Clippers' insider Andrew Greif, the facility James trained at is still owned by the franchise's former owners, the Sterling family. James' agent and Klutch Sports CEO, Rich Paul, is one of the tenants.&quot;The Sterling family still owns the Clippers’ former practice facility in Playa Vista, per property records,&quot; Greif wrote. &quot;But since Clippers departed last summer, Klutch has been a tenant recently as well.&quot;It's common for players to choose their preferred spot to conduct their offseason workouts away from their respective teams. In this case, LeBron James preferred to use the private court, courtesy of his agency, Klutch Sports.