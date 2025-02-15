  • home icon
  Dawn Staley shows love to Jalen Hurts, Eagles during Super Bowl victory parade

Dawn Staley shows love to Jalen Hurts, Eagles during Super Bowl victory parade

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:51 GMT
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Source: Imagn
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles supporter and it was no surprise to see the South Carolina coach hyped up for the reigning Super Bowl champions' victory parade on Friday. She posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the event and showed love to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Staley had some fun with her chosen images, posting a photo of the "Love Hurts" sign and a picture of Hurts celebrating with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Her love for the Eagles was also evident in her caption.

"IT’S A PARADE IN MY CITY! PHILLY LET’S GOOOOOO!! The rocky statue is ready for the @Eagles to take their rightful stage!!" Staley wrote.
Jalen Hurts starred for the Eagles in their win over the Chiefs with 293 total yards and three total touchdowns. He dissected Kansas City's defense through the air, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with a couple of touchdowns and one pick. He also punished the Chiefs' defense with his legs, running for 72 yards and a score. Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina bounces back with win over Florida

Dawn Staley had another reason to be happy as her South Carolina team returned to winning ways on Thursday night. The fourth-ranked Gamecocks bounced back from Sunday's loss to the Texas Longhorns, recording a convincing 101-63 victory over the Florida Gators at Colonial Life Arena.

Joyce Edwards (#8) of the South Carolina Gamecocks dribbles the ball against Me'Arah O'Neal (#8) of the Florida Gators during the first quarter of their NCAA women's basketball game at Colonial Life Arena on February 13, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty
Joyce Edwards (#8) of the South Carolina Gamecocks dribbles the ball against Me'Arah O'Neal (#8) of the Florida Gators during the first quarter of their NCAA women's basketball game at Colonial Life Arena on February 13, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

Joyce Edwards starred in the victory, scoring a career-high 28 points off the bench. She shot 10-for-17 from the field and made all eight of her free-throw attempts. She also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes of action.

Edwards' monster performance was a welcome sight for Dawn Staley as the freshman forward had struggled in her previous two games. She failed to reach double figures in scoring against Georgia and Texas, dropping just six and nine points, respectively.

Edwards has been a vital cog for the Gamecocks, leading the team in scoring. She is averaging 12.9 points through 25 games.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
