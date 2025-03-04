"He right when he right": College hoops fans back Stephen A. Smith's call to mention JuJu Watkins alongside Caitlin Clark

JuJu Watkins was the topic of discussion as Stephen A. Smith called for Watkins to be mentioned alongside Caitlin Clark for her impressive play this season. In an Instagram post from "First Take" on Monday, Smith called for more attention on Watkins, the same as what Clark received during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

College hoops reacted to his comments.

“When are we gonna start talking about (Watkins) the same way we talk about Caitlin Clark?” Smit said.

College hoops fans dropped their opinions, commenting in agreement to the take.

"He right when he right," a fan commented.

College hoops fan backs Stephen A. Smith's call to mention JuJu Watkins alongside Caitlin Clark - Image source: Instagram/firsttake

“Juju is probably the most skilled women's player that I've seen,” another fan said.

Some other fans dropped their comments agreeing with Smith while some others called out the media for not doing so earlier.

“Facts! Juju has the chance to be the Greatest women's player ever,” another fan commented.

“Juju is Maya Moore 2.0, her game is just so smooth,” a fan said.

"She's better than Clark I'm standing on business about juju now,” a fan commented.

Lakers coach JJ Redick praises USC Star JuJu Watkins after standout performance against UCLA

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick had high praise for USC sophomore JuJu Watkins after watching her play live for the first time on Sunday.

Over the weekend, women’s college basketball was abuzz with excitement as programs geared up for the postseason.

JuJu Watkins, who has established herself as the frontrunner for National Player of the Year, put on an impressive show in No. 4-ranked USC’s 80-67 victory over its archrival, No. 2-ranked UCLA. She finished with 30 points, five assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Her dominant performance not only helped secure a win over the Bruins but also pushed USC to the Big Ten regular season championship.

JJ Redick reflected on his experience watching Watkins.

"JuJu Watkins is one-of-one. She’s incredible," Redick said. "First time seeing her play in person, but obviously I've watched her before. She lived up to the hype."

With such strong endorsements from JJ Redick, Watkins seems to be doing something right, and the future looks bright as she prepares to lead USC into the postseason.

