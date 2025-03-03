3 players Lakers could release to open a roster spot for Jordan Goodwin feat. Bronny James

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick announced after their win over the LA Clippers on Friday that Jordan Goodwin will be part of the team's rotation moving forward. Goodwin played well in the Lakers' 106-102 win over the crosstown rivals, with Redick impressed by the guard's effect on the game.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers will have to make a tough decision since Goodwin is signed to a two-way contract. The team needs to convert his deal to a standard deal, which means at least one player needs to get cut to create the space on the roster.

Two-way contract players are ineligible for the postseason, so they have to be signed to a standard one. Goodwin came to the Lakers last Feb. 7 and has been fantastic for them off the bench. He previously played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Let's look at three players the purple and gold could release to create a roster spot for Jordan Goodwin.

3 players the Lakers could release to open a roster spot for Jordan Goodwin

Cam Reddish

The LA Lakers already got rid of Cam Reddish at the trade deadline when they included him in the Mark Williams deal. However, the trade was rescinded and Reddish returned to the team along with Dalton Knecht. While the rookie has returned to the rotation, Reddish hasn't played since the failed trade.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Reddish is the likeliest player to get released given his position within the team. He's also an expiring contract, while Jordan Goodwin seems to be a better fit under JJ Redick.

Alex Len

Another player Jovan Buha mentioned as a likely candidate to get released is Alex Len. The Ukrainian big man joined the team on Feb. 11 as a free agent, providing depth at the center position. As they head into the playoffs, Len is more valuable than Reddish.

While some fans might look at Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber as other options, Morris is an experienced vet who is close to both LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Kleber, on the other hand, is friends with Doncic and still has a contract until next season.

The same can be said for Shake Milton, but the sparingly used guard has two more years in his contract and could be used as a salary filler in future trades.

Bronny James

The haters would love this idea of Bronny James getting released in favor of a player who they think earned his contract. James has barely played for the LA Lakers this season but has been tearing it up in the NBA G League.

In terms of talent and ability to contribute, the team should look into the possibility. However, releasing Bronny might alienate LeBron James, which could affect a potential playoff run. Bronny has also shown signs of improvement though his four-year contract means he's a long-term project for the historic franchise.

