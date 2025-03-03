JJ Redick makes feelings clear on Lakers' seeding and playoff plans taking No. 2 spot in West

JJ Redick made it clear that the LA Lakers' objective was to cement a playoff berth, and not take the play-in route to finish in their regular season. On Sunday, the Purple and Gold propped up a 108-102 win against crosstown rivals — the LA Clippers. The win saw them grab the second seed in the West as they improved to 38-21.

LA and the Denver Nuggets (39) are the two teams in the West closest to hitting the 40-win mark that sees them join the OKC Thunder (49). In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team in the season to touch 50 wins.

Redick, speaking to the reporters after the win stressed that the Lakers' seeding was something he would not think about with making the playoffs being his primary objective.

"I want to make the playoffs. I don't want to be in the Play-In. Until that is secured, the seeding thought won't cross my mind."

LA have finished as the seventh seed in 2021, 2023, and 2024. If they finish in the top five, it will be their first since ending as the top seed in the 2020 season. LA began their post-All-Star break with a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, but have regrouped since to rattle off six wins in a row. With health and improved play, there is a possibility that the Lakers can look for a top-five finish with 13 games left in the regular season.

Lakers HC JJ Redick lauds "fantastic" Luka Doncic for his solid outing against the Clippers

Speaking to the media after the win, JJ Redick also praised Luka Doncic for his 29-point outing in the team's win. Calling him "fantastic", the Lakers HC credited the guard for channeling his "inner demon".

"JJ Redick says Luka Doncic was "fantastic" tonight and credited his spirit and "inner demon" for setting the tone for the team."

With Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves forming a potent offense, and Redick chalking up well-rounded defensive packages, LA is now a promising playoff contender. Only time will tell if they can make a deeper run in the Doncic-James era.

