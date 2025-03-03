Stephen A. Smith proposes bold Kevin Durant reunion with $3.65B team If championship dreams crumble

After seeing his name come up in trade rumors at the deadline, Kevin Durant is viewed as one star who could be on the move this summer. As the Phoenix Suns continue to fall short of expectations, one analyst stated taht the former MVP should reunite with one of his old teams.

When the Suns first traded for Durant, many believed they'd be a periannial finals contender. Things have not played out that way, which could result in some major changes to the roster. Following their blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, Phoenix sits in 11th place in the West with a 28-33 record.

With the Suns continuing to struggle, Stephen A. Smith went on Get Up Monday to give his thoughts on Durant's future in the NBA. He feels the OKC Thunder are a team that should make a trade for him.

"The Oklahoma City Thunder should go and get Kevin Durant back," Stephen A. said. "If you lose this year, if you don't get it done this year, they should go back and get Kevin Durant."

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Thunder have the best record in the West at 49-11. Depending on how things unfold for them in the postseason, a KD trade could make sense.

After years of rebuidling, the $3.6 billion franchise (per Forbes) is ready to contend for a championship. Given their war chest of assets, they can easily get a trade done with the Suns. If OKC were to pair KD with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they'd have an offensive duo capable of taking on any contender in the league.

As most know, Kevin Durant has strong ties to the Thunder organization. He spent eight seasons with the franchise after they came over from Seattle in 2008.

NBA insider details latest regarding Kevin Durant's future with the Suns

Seeing that they reportedly had a deal in place for him at the deadline, it's clear the Suns are willing to move on from Kevin Durant at the right price. Ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, one insider detailed how important these final weeks of the season could be for the star forward.

While on NBA Countdown, Shams Charania reported the latest on what he's hearing about the Suns. If they're unable to turn things around to finish this season, the franchise might start looking to make big changes to the roster.

"Unless there's a significant run here into the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns," Charania said. "League sources believe that there will be real changes in Phoenix coming to the Suns. For a roster standpoint, that likely starts with Kevin Durant."

At the age of 36, Durant is still a highly impactful player in the NBA. This season, he is averaging 26.7 points, 6.0 RPG and 4.5 assists on 53/40/82 shooting splits.

In regards to his value this offseason, one noteworthy piece when it comes to a possible Durant trade is that he'll be in the final year of his contract. Nonetheless, he'll garner a big market if he's made available.

