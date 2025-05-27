"How much is his NIL?" "Natty or bust": College hoops fans react as Arkansas guard Karter Knox returns to college basketball

Fans reacted as Arkansas' Karter Knox withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft and will return to John Calipari's second-year Razorbacks' roster. The guard participated in the combine earlier this month, posting impressive figures in the vertical leap and agility measurement drills. He also made over 60% of his attempts in the off-the-dribble, spot-up and 3-point shooting drills.
Knox was one of 40 players participating in the 5-on-5 scrimmage, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in two games. Even though major outlets listed him in their mock drafts, the combine didn't elevate his overall draft stock, but the Razorbacks received a major boost for their upcoming season.
"It's a wise decision; more experience will likely enhance his future prospects," one wrote.
"So very thankful! Razorbacks will have even more experience. ❤️🐗,"one added.
"How much is his nil bag? $2.5 million? 👀," another commented.
"Heck yeah. Arkansas!!!! Knox gots that dog in him!!!!!! #doginme @doginmeonbase," one wrote.
"Arkansas is loaded," another added.
"Yeah buddy it's Natty or bust in Fayetteville! #WPS🐗," one commented.
How does Karter Knox's return to Arkansas help John Calipari's roster?
John Calipari is known for producing NBA-level players and is no stranger to running it back without his best players. The ongoing Western Conference Series between Minnesota and OKC features four one-and-done(s) from his time at Kentucky.
So, when Karter Knox's college decision was hanging in the balance, Cal said that the team was prepared regardless of the guard's decision.
"I like what we have," he said earlier this month. "I like where we stand right now. We have the ability to do more if we choose.
"Sometimes less is more - like last year we ended up playing six guys, seven guys, and all of a sudden, we're as good as anybody in the country. So, we'll see how it plays out. We're ready for whatever happens."
Karter Knox, a former five-star recruit, is a two-way player and provides immediate lineup flexibility to John Calipari. Considering his previous season's experience with the team, Knox's inclusion also gives Arkansas a boost to build on its momentum.
