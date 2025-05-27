OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 4

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 27, 2025 01:17 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four - Source: Getty
Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four - Source: Getty

Game 4 of the OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is taking place on Monday at Target Center. The Thunder currently holds a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

OKC defended their home court by taking Games 1 and 2 of this series. On May 20, the Thunder blew out the Wolves 114-88; two days later, the NBA's top seed followed this up with a 118-103 victory. Then, this past Saturday, Minnesota avoided falling into the dreaded 0-3 hole by pulling off a decisive 143-101 win on their home floor.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Chet Holmgren23011017:371-30-00-0+5
Jalen Williams100000007:374-52-20-0+5
Isaiah Hartenstein02000106:220-00-00-0+1
Luguentz Dort4 1 010017:371-31-31-2+5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander61 300107:373-40-10-0+5
Alex Caruso0 0 010001:150-00-00-0+4
Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels102020017:374-51-21-1-5
Julius Randle20000317:371-20-10-0-5
Rudy Gobert22101006:221-20-00-0-1
Anthony Edwards00100007:370-00-00-0-5
Mike Conley3 0 200006:221-41-30-0-1
Donte DiVincenzo0 0 000001:150-00-00-0-4
Naz Reid0 0 000101:150-00-00-0-4
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

