OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 4

Game 4 of the OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is taking place on Monday at Target Center. The Thunder currently holds a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

OKC defended their home court by taking Games 1 and 2 of this series. On May 20, the Thunder blew out the Wolves 114-88; two days later, the NBA's top seed followed this up with a 118-103 victory. Then, this past Saturday, Minnesota avoided falling into the dreaded 0-3 hole by pulling off a decisive 143-101 win on their home floor.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Chet Holmgren 2 3 0 1 1 0 1 7:37 1-3 0-0 0-0 +5 Jalen Williams 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 7:37 4-5 2-2 0-0 +5 Isaiah Hartenstein 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 6:22 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 Luguentz Dort 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 7:37 1-3 1-3 1-2 +5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6 1 3 0 0 1 0 7:37 3-4 0-1 0-0 +5 Alex Caruso 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1:15 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 10 2 0 2 0 0 1 7:37 4-5 1-2 1-1 -5 Julius Randle 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 7:37 1-2 0-1 0-0 -5 Rudy Gobert 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 6:22 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Anthony Edwards 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 7:37 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Mike Conley 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 6:22 1-4 1-3 0-0 -1 Donte DiVincenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1:15 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Naz Reid 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1:15 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4

