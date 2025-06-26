"I don't live in the past" - Khaman Maluach refuses to comment on Cooper Flagg's comment 

Cooper Flagg made a bold claim about former Duke teammate Khaman Maluach hours before the 2025 NBA draft. Flagg revealed in an interview that he dunked on Maluach in practice, a claim Maluach refused to comment on in a GQ Sports interview on Wednesday.

Flagg was asked which Duke teammates he dunked on during his freshman season with the Blue Devils. He revealed a dunk on Maluach as one of his "better dunks."

"I dunked on Khaman pretty good," Flagg said. "Yeah, that was one of my better dunks. I dunked on Khaman pretty good."

The interviewer later asked Khaman Maluach if Flagg's claim was true. The former Duke big man refused to confirm or deny Flagg's story.

"I'm not gonna say about the past," Maluach said. "I don't live in the past so much or in the future. I enjoy the present moment."

Flagg and Maluach played one season together at Duke before moving to the NBA. The pair helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to the Houston Cougars.

Flagg cemented his status as one of the all-time Duke greats, leading the Blue Devils in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocked shots and steals in the 2024-25 season. Maluach also made his presence felt at Duke, averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 blocks through 39 games in his freshman year.

Cooper Flagg makes history at the 2025 NBA draft

Cooper Flagg made history on Wednesday night when he was selected first by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA draft. He became the second-youngest player to earn that distinction, trailing only basketball legend LeBron James.

Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

The former Duke Blue Devils star was 18 years, six months and four days old when the Mavs made him the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He came close to beating the record of James, who was 18 years, five months and 24 days old when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him first in the 2003 NBA draft.

Flagg moved past Dwight Howard on the list after his selection. The former NBA champion was 18 years, six months and 16 days old when the Orlando Magic picked him first in 2004.

