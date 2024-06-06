"I love Stephon Castle’s fit in San Antonio": NBA insider touts UConn's defensive dynamo as key to Spurs' dynasty revival with Victor Wembanyama 

After landing Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs are now reportedly targeting another promising young talent, Stephon Castle, in the upcoming 2024 draft.

For the Spurs, who hold the No. 4 and No. 8 picks in the 2024 draft, Castle is a top prospect on their radar. With a plan to rejuvenate the franchise, putting Wembanyama in the core, NBA draft expert Sam Vecenie believes that Stephon Castle would be an excellent addition.

In a conversation with The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Vecenie said:

"I love Castle's fit in San Antonio because he's the kind of two-way player and competitor that fits next to Wembanyama," Vecenie said. "To me, the Spurs' dream should be to have at least four players 6-foot-6 or taller on the floor, all with plus length to cover the court and play stifling point-of-attack defense.

"Castle fits the bill there. I have a top-three grade on him in the class, so if he’s available at No. 4, he’d be good value for San Antonio."

While praising him, Vecenie also expressed skepticism about Castle's preference to play point guard in the league:

"In any event, I don’t think Castle is ready to play point guard in the NBA, or even handle a ton of on-ball usage from the jump."

Meanwhile, Iko noted that Castle has backing within the Spurs organization and could potentially end up there, though the Houston Rockets are also reportedly keeping a close eye on him.

Stephon Castle's potential impact on San Antonio Spurs

UConn's Stephon Castle during the NCAA Tournament Championship, April 2024

Without a doubt, Stephon Castle's defensive skills and adaptability would make him a fascinating addition to the Spurs. At 6-foot-6, he can defend various positions and quickly contribute on the offensive end.

Additionally, Castle brings a winning mentality that he developed during his time at UConn, where he won the national championship, a mindset possibly currently lacking in the Spurs' dressing room.

Castle's arrival could be exactly what the Spurs need to bring their dynasty back to life. Coach Gregg Popovich is working on his system, and Castle's strong defense and ability to create plays could be beneficial.

In the 2023-24 season, Castle, a freshman for the Huskies, achieved an average of 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 34 games with 26.9 minutes of game time. He excelled as a top perimeter defender and was honored with the title of Big East Freshman of the Year.

Furthermore, he surpassed NBA icons Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson by setting a new record in the Big East with 11 Freshman Conference Player of the Week awards.

Do you think Stephon castle would be a good fit alongside Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

