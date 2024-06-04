Carmelo Anthony makes cerebral investment as owner in NBL expansion franchise, joins as league ambassador

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is expanding his horizons after retirement. The New York Knicks legend has become the latest former star to invest in the NBL. Anthony has been appointed league ambassador and will receive ownership in an expansion franchise.

NBL's Next Stars program has paved the pathway for talent to be fast-tracked to the big leagues with stars like Josh Giddey and LaMelo Ball benefiting from the initiative. Alexandre Sarr, who is slated to go in the top 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft is also a product of the program.

Carmelo Anthony expressed his satisfaction at his involvement with the NBL and seemed generally optimistic about the prospects of Australian basketball.

“It’s time that the rest of the world knows exactly what’s happening over there in Australia and the excitement from around the rest of the world that’s happening for the NBL …..The NBA draft is about to happen. So, you’ll start seeing, those pipelines of players coming from the Stars program here to the NBA. There is just a lot of excitement around it.

I get a chance to be a part of it in a very integral way, in a very pivotal way where we’re opening up doors and connecting players, we’re connecting the game of basketball from a global standpoint. I’m excited about it.” (Source: Marc J. Spears from Andscape)

Many former and current NBA players hold ownership stakes in the NBL including Khris Middleton, Al Harrington, Kenny Smith and John Wall.

What does the future hold for Carmelo Anthony?

Anthony also outlined his aspirations to own an NBA team in the future and spoke about mentoring his Son Kiyan through college and hopefully to the pros.

"I’m very inspired, to get into ownership, especially NBA ownership," he said.

"I’m taking it day to day," Anthony added. "For one, I’m allowing the information, the access and the landscape to play itself out where he can just play basketball and have fun"

He is also a prolific entrepreneur with a wide investment portfolio and hosts his podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero.