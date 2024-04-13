5 best player comparisons for Alex Sarr as projected no. 2 pick declares for 2024 NBA Draft

French basketball prospect Alex Sarr is anticipated to be chosen among the top three picks of the upcoming 2024 NBA draft. Sarr, standing at 7-foot-1, officially announced his entry into the draft on Friday.

Turning 19 later this month, Sarr spent the previous season showcasing his skills in Australia's National Basketball League. During his tenure with the Perth Wildcats, he maintained solid averages of 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, all while shooting at a 30.0% accuracy from beyond the arc within his allotted 17 minutes per game.

At the age of 14, Sarr departed France to embark on his basketball journey with Real Madrid. Following two seasons with the Spanish club, he transitioned to Overtime Elite based in Atlanta for the subsequent two seasons.

In a highly anticipated two-game series held in Las Vegas this past September against G League Ignite, Sarr made waves by averaging an impressive 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game.

Despite the 2024 draft not being widely regarded as particularly strong, Sarr finds himself at the forefront of discussions to secure the coveted top pick potentially.

Should he achieve this, it would mark the second consecutive year for a French big man to claim the No. 1 spot. Victor Wembanyama, the frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023, was the top selection in the preceding draft.

5 best NBA player comparisons for Alex Sarr

Here are five potential player comparisons for Alex Sarr:

#5, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Like Giannis, Sarr might possess a unique combination of size, athleticism and skill. Both players could excel as versatile forwards who can handle the ball, drive to the basket, and defend multiple positions.

#4, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Siakam's ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor with his athleticism, energy, and versatility could draw comparisons to Sarr. If Sarr demonstrates similar defensive prowess and a developing offensive game, Siakam could be a fitting comparison.

#3, Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac

Isaac's blend of length, defensive instincts and perimeter shooting potential could align with Sarr's skill set. If Sarr showcases defensive versatility, shot-blocking ability, and the potential to stretch the floor, comparisons to Isaac could be apt.

#2, Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Ingram's scoring ability, smooth athleticism and offensive versatility make him a suitable comparison for Alex Sarr if he demonstrates a similar skill set. Sarr might be evaluated for his scoring prowess, ball-handling and potential to create mismatches on offense.

#1, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Alex Sarr draws comparisons to Jaren Jackson Jr. for his defensive versatility, shot-blocking prowess, and potential to stretch the floor. Like Jackson Jr., Sarr possesses the athleticism, length and instincts to defend multiple positions effectively, providing rim protection and disrupting opponents' offensive schemes.

Both players excel in an up-tempo style of play, utilizing their mobility and agility to contribute on both ends of the floor, whether it's running the floor in transition or switching defensively to cover ground effectively.

Offensively, Alex and Jackson Jr. both show promise as floor-spacers, with the ability to knock down perimeter shots and create spacing for their teams.

While they have demonstrated flashes of offensive potential, both players may still be developing their skills in areas such as post moves, mid-range shooting and playmaking.

If Alex Sarr can continue to refine his offensive game and expand his scoring repertoire, he has the potential to make a significant impact in the NBA, following a trajectory similar to that of Jaren Jackson Jr. in establishing himself as a versatile two-way threat at the next level.