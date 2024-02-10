Carmelo Anthony lays out NBA roadmap for son Kiyan Anthony: "You are just not prepared to be a pro yet"

Carmelo Anthony expressed his disapproval of his son, Kiyan, pursuing a one-and-done college route to enter the professional basketball world, emphasizing his desire for what's best for his son and his future career.

In a "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast episode, Carmelo Anthony expressed his desire for his son to refrain from taking shortcuts in both his basketball journey and life in general.

Melo stated that although he recognizes potential in his son, they will reassess his son's NBA career plan yearly while he is in college to gauge his skills.

"I see the potential,” Melo said. “But just know there's a large chance that you're going to come in [to the NBA] and you're not going to play because you're just not prepared to be a pro yet."

Kiyan is a 6-foot-5 wing prospect who will graduate from high school in 2025. Melo expressed his desire for his son not to be solely fixated on completing just one year of college.

“My son is going to college. I don't even preach one and done to him. We’re not even playing that game because I don't even want you to start thinking that right now.”

“You start shortcutting s**t and you start rushing s**t, we ain't rushing nothing. You go to college. If you have to stay for two, if you have to stay for three, we go to college. We adapt as we go, if you're ready to go after your first year then we'll look at it,” he said.

Melo is a one-and-done player himself, playing one year in Syracuse before declaring for the 2003 NBA Draft. Anthony dazzled in his lone season in college, leading the Syracuse Orange to the national championship and earning the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award.

“So the way you get there is by being patient, taking your time,” he said.

Carmelo Anthony has funny response to his son claiming he would cook him In 1-on-1

In a TikTok video, Kiyan Anthony entertained a hypothetical scenario involving a matchup between his 16-year-old self and his father at the same age. Kiyan claimed he would emerge victorious, humorously adding that his father only became skilled at the age of 17.

Carmelo Anthony responded to Kiyan’s claim with laughter, acknowledging the jest but expressing his admiration for his son's confidence.

"See the disrespect, see how he disrespects [me]. Are you s**tting me? I'm f**king with the fact that he believes that and he exudes that confidence,” he said.

However, Melo said his son was wrong.

“F**k out of here, Ky,” he said. “I’m speaking to my son, so I don’t want to curse, but… f**k out of here.”

During his junior year in high school, Carmelo Anthony averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for Towson Catholic High School.

He was named the All-Metro Player of the Year by the Baltimore Sun as he guided his team to a 28-9 season.

He transferred to Oak Hill Academy for his senior year, where he earned the title of McDonald’s All-American.

