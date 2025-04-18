“I have some similarities to him”: Kiyan Anthony explains why Paul George is his favorite player

Syracuse Orange commit Kiyan Anthony is ramping up for his freshman season of college basketball later this year. The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is wrapping up his final year of high school hoops with Long Island Lutheran High School, where he's a four-star recruit and is ranked 35th nationally.

Ad

On Thursday, Kiyan Anthony, one of the HS prospects featured on NBA x Nike Air Time on YouTube, was asked by host and Team USA basketball AmeriCup Qualifying coach Stephen Silas about his favorite player. Anthony took the name of Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George.

"That's been my favorite player since a long time, since he was in the playoffs against the Heat. So, I just looked up to him like I feel like I have some similarities to him. I just love the way he plays," Anthony said. (19:02)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The two then turned their attention to the TV screen wherein they watched a couple of clips of George, mostly revolving around his stepback move that Anthony is a big fan of and uses a lot.

"The stepback start with the contact. So, watching PG create the contact first to get the seperation, that's where it's really effective. 'Cause if you just step back, the defender not going to go nowhere. But, you can see like he really tries to get into the body first. I feel like that's what makes it effective," Anthony broke odown George's stepback. (19:24)

Ad

Kiyan Anthony is now looking ahead for a hopeful outstanding rookie campaign in Syracuse, as his father, Carmelo, is arguably the best product of the program, leading the Orange to their only national championship in 2003.

Kiyan Anthony names his father, Carmelo, as his favorite Team USA player

Ad

While being one of the headliners of this year's Nike Hoop Summit showcase that has some of the world's best high school level players come together and compete, Kiyan Anthony named his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, as his favorite player to have donned the Team USA jersey. In a video posted by @nbafuturestartsnow on Instagram, Kiyan said.

"His performance, he knows how to sacrifice his game and he just, utilized all his skills and he helped them win. He holds one of the most gold medals, you know. That's my pops, he the best one," the younger Anthony said.

Carmelo is known by many to be one of the best Team USA players ever, as he won three Olympic gold medals in men's basketball. Paul George, Kiyan's favorite player, also suited up for the country, doing so in the 2016 Rio Olympics alongside Carmelo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.